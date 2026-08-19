ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi, Involved In Series Of Thefts Across States, Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

Bemetara: Bemetara police in Chhattisgarh arrested a Bangladeshi national for residing illegally in the country and committing thefts across several states with his accomplices.

During investigation of a theft in Singhauri, advanced technical analysis was used and it led the police to zero in on the accused. According to police, the accused, Mohammad Sumon Khan (24), is a resident of Dinajpur district in Bangladesh. Investigation revealed that he had been residing in India without a valid visa or passport and had obtained fake Aadhaar and PAN cards in Karnataka.

After entering India, the accused obtained fake Aadhaar and PAN card identification documents in Karnataka. He committed thefts with his accomplices in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Following the arrest, Bemetara police contacted police in 14 districts across several states to ascertain the crimes committed by Khan. Khan is being interrogated for information on his accomplices, said police.

Bemetara police said Khan was involved in thefts in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Cyberabad in Telangana, Delhi, Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, South Dinajpur in West Bengal, Belgaum in Karnataka, Nagpur in Maharashtra and Koraput in Odisha.