Bangladeshi, Involved In Series Of Thefts Across States, Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara
Mohammad Sumon Khan (24), is a resident of Dinajpur district in Bangladesh and had been residing in India without a valid visa or passport.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Bemetara: Bemetara police in Chhattisgarh arrested a Bangladeshi national for residing illegally in the country and committing thefts across several states with his accomplices.
During investigation of a theft in Singhauri, advanced technical analysis was used and it led the police to zero in on the accused. According to police, the accused, Mohammad Sumon Khan (24), is a resident of Dinajpur district in Bangladesh. Investigation revealed that he had been residing in India without a valid visa or passport and had obtained fake Aadhaar and PAN cards in Karnataka.
After entering India, the accused obtained fake Aadhaar and PAN card identification documents in Karnataka. He committed thefts with his accomplices in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Following the arrest, Bemetara police contacted police in 14 districts across several states to ascertain the crimes committed by Khan. Khan is being interrogated for information on his accomplices, said police.
Bemetara police said Khan was involved in thefts in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Cyberabad in Telangana, Delhi, Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, South Dinajpur in West Bengal, Belgaum in Karnataka, Nagpur in Maharashtra and Koraput in Odisha.
Police said around seven cases of theft, burglary, and the Arms Act have been registered against the accused in Bemetara, Kabirdham, Mungeli, and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.
Bemetara SP Trilok Bansal urged landlords to verify documents before renting a house to an outsider and inform the relevant police station. "The landlords have been asked to report suspicious individuals on the police toll-free number 1800-233-1905," he said.
On August 10, a Bangladeshi national was arrested by Chhattisgarh police in the Sanjay Nagar area within the jurisdiction of the Tikrapara police station in Raipur over illegal stay. Police seized some documents from the youth, identified as Sheikh Rehan and are gathering details regarding his identity and documentation.
West Zone DCP Robinson Guria said that after assessing his documents, police came to know that he is a Bangladeshi national, and an investigation regarding his identity and verification is underway.
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