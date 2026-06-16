ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Assets Worth Rs 200 Crore Seized From Telangana Govt Officer's Residence

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday unearthed illegal assets worth Rs 200 crore during a raid at the residence of Deputy Director of Lands and Surveys (Multi Zone-2), Sunkari Narahari, in Hyderabad as part of the disproportionate assets case.

ACB officials found Rs 1.4 crore in cash under the bed, three kg of gold and silver ornaments, and several land documents. Counting machines were brought to assess the humongous number of currency notes.

Narahari has been accused of large-scale corruption, and several complaints were filed against him while he was serving as the assistant director in Rangareddy district. Special teams led by DSP Srinivas Reddy of the ACB conducted searches at the offices of the Survey Bhavan and the Survey Settlement and Land Records Commissioner in Narayanaguda.

Additionally, benami flats in Attapur, Miyapur and Gachibowli were found, the last one being the most expensive. Open plots have also been identified by the ACB in several areas of Hyderabad.