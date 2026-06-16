Illegal Assets Worth Rs 200 Crore Seized From Telangana Govt Officer's Residence
Rs 1.4 crore in cash, three kg of gold and silver ornaments, and land documents were found in the Lands and Surveys deputy director's house.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday unearthed illegal assets worth Rs 200 crore during a raid at the residence of Deputy Director of Lands and Surveys (Multi Zone-2), Sunkari Narahari, in Hyderabad as part of the disproportionate assets case.
ACB officials found Rs 1.4 crore in cash under the bed, three kg of gold and silver ornaments, and several land documents. Counting machines were brought to assess the humongous number of currency notes.
Narahari has been accused of large-scale corruption, and several complaints were filed against him while he was serving as the assistant director in Rangareddy district. Special teams led by DSP Srinivas Reddy of the ACB conducted searches at the offices of the Survey Bhavan and the Survey Settlement and Land Records Commissioner in Narayanaguda.
Additionally, benami flats in Attapur, Miyapur and Gachibowli were found, the last one being the most expensive. Open plots have also been identified by the ACB in several areas of Hyderabad.
Officials said Narahari purchased a large amount of agricultural land in Rangareddy district. Two bank lockers and cheque books identified in his name have been seized.
The raids come a week after the ACB arrested Roads and Buildings engineer-in-chief Mohan Naik in a disproportionate assets case. The ACB officials conducted searches at the residence and other premises linked to Naik and his relatives on June 9, recovering Rs 60 lakh cash, gold jewellery weighing a kilogram, and 13 gold biscuits. They also found documents of properties in Hyderabad and Nizamabad.
According to the ACB, assets identified during raids have an official value of about Rs 17.95 crore. However, their market value is estimated at nearly Rs 200 crore.
The agency produced Naik before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. There have been allegations that he favoured certain companies in awarding contracts and building a large network of influence across Telangana.
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