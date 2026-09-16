'I'll Leave For London If 'Look Out Circular' Is Lifted': Telugu YouTuber Rama Nandana Tells Police
The UK-based YouTuber was arrested last week following a lookout notice issued against her after a case was registered in Andhra Pradesh in November 2025.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Ibrahimpatnam: Popular Telugu YouTuber Rama Nandana, who was arrested over alleged job fraud, was questioned for around three hours by the Ibrahimpatnam police in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district on Tuesday.
Through her lawyers, Rama Nandana requested police to question her husband, Jagarlamudi Madhukar, upon his arrival in India. She told police that she intended to leave for London if the 'Look Out Circular' (LOC) issued against her was lifted.
The Ibrahimpatnam police had earlier questioned her on September 8 but she reportedly did not cooperate with the investigation. The police subsequently issued another notice, directing her to appear for questioning again on September 16.
Acting on her lawyers' advice, the UK-based YouTuber sent a formal request to appear a day earlier and arrived at the police station on Tuesday.
Circle Inspector (CI) Subrahmanyam and Sub-Inspector (SI) Raju interrogated her between 12 and 3 pm. Sources said she reportedly failed to provide satisfactory answers to the questions asked. She had previously submitted written responses to some of the questions posed by the police.
A case was registered against her in November 2025 following a complaint lodged by Shiva Kranthi Kumar, a native of Kothuru in the Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of NTR district, who became acquainted with Rama Nandana in UK. Kumar lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police, alleging fraud involving promises of jobs and 'Certificates of Sponsorship' (CoS) through 'Destiny Consultancy'.
Kumar was among several victims who complained that Rama Nandana, creator of the popular YouTube channel ‘Nandu’s World’, and her husband, collected large sums of money under the guise of ‘Destiny Consultancy’ for jobs and visa renewals.
Rama Nandana and her husband, Jagarlamudi Madhukar, natives of Guntur district, are settled in the UK. Rama Nandana creates family vlogs for her YouTube channel, ‘Nandu’s World’. The couple set up ‘Destiny Consultancy’ offices in Guntur, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad, for providing assistance to people travelling to the UK for education and employment purposes.
According to the police, the complainant, Kranthi Kumar got married to Vineela in India and approached Madhukar regarding a visa renewal, CoS and job opportunity for his wife.
Madhukar instructed him to visit the 'Destiny Consultancy' office in Guntur, where his father, Mohan Rao, was present, and stated that the total cost would be Rs 15 lakhs.
In 2023, Kranthi Kumar met Mohan Rao, a retired government teacher, in Guntur. Madhukar sent details via WhatsApp, instructing that the money be transferred to two specific accounts. Kranthi Kumar arranged the funds by taking a personal loan and borrowing from relatives. He took Madhukar's father to a bank in Ibrahimpatnam and transferred Rs 15 lakhs to the specified accounts.
However, even two months after the payment, there was no sign of visa renewal or the CoS, prompting Kranthi Kumar to press the matter. Madhukar eventually sent a CoS issued in the name of 'Aguard Solutions'. Upon making inquiries with the company, the owner, Faisal, stated that he had been abroad for some time and suggested that Madhukar might have issued a fraudulent letter in his company's name during that period.
When Kranthi Kumar subsequently demanded a refund, insisting he no longer wanted the job, only Rs 2 lakhs was returned.
Following this, Kranthi Kumar lodged a complaint in November 2025, and the Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against Madhukar, Rama Nandana, and Mohan Rao.
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