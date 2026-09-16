ETV Bharat / state

'I'll Leave For London If 'Look Out Circular' Is Lifted': Telugu YouTuber Rama Nandana Tells Police

Ibrahimpatnam: Popular Telugu YouTuber Rama Nandana, who was arrested over alleged job fraud, was questioned for around three hours by the Ibrahimpatnam police in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district on Tuesday.

Through her lawyers, Rama Nandana requested police to question her husband, Jagarlamudi Madhukar, upon his arrival in India. She told police that she intended to leave for London if the 'Look Out Circular' (LOC) issued against her was lifted.

The Ibrahimpatnam police had earlier questioned her on September 8 but she reportedly did not cooperate with the investigation. The police subsequently issued another notice, directing her to appear for questioning again on September 16.

Acting on her lawyers' advice, the UK-based YouTuber sent a formal request to appear a day earlier and arrived at the police station on Tuesday.

Circle Inspector (CI) Subrahmanyam and Sub-Inspector (SI) Raju interrogated her between 12 and 3 pm. Sources said she reportedly failed to provide satisfactory answers to the questions asked. She had previously submitted written responses to some of the questions posed by the police.

A case was registered against her in November 2025 following a complaint lodged by Shiva Kranthi Kumar, a native of Kothuru in the Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of NTR district, who became acquainted with Rama Nandana in UK. Kumar lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police, alleging fraud involving promises of jobs and 'Certificates of Sponsorship' (CoS) through 'Destiny Consultancy'.

Kumar was among several victims who complained that Rama Nandana, creator of the popular YouTube channel ‘Nandu’s World’, and her husband, collected large sums of money under the guise of ‘Destiny Consultancy’ for jobs and visa renewals.