IITF 2025: Mines Ministry Begins Major Campaign To Promote Responsible E-Waste Recycling
India generates 3,230 kilotonnes of e-waste annually, but recycles only 1 per cent, prompting the Mines Ministry to launch a major IITF campaign.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: India is the third-largest e-waste-generating country in the world, driven by rapid electronics consumption. India also produces 3,230 kilotonnes of e-waste every year. But only one per cent of it is recycled.
To address this environmental concern, the Ministry of Mines has launched a national e-waste awareness campaign at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, seeking to turn this challenge into an opportunity.
As part of this initiative, the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur, has been designated as the nodal agency to promote the circular economy. At IITF 2025, JNARDDC presented a broad campaign to encourage responsible e-waste disposal.
Akshay Jaiswal, Scientific Assistant at JNARDDC, said India generates lakhs of tonnes of e-waste every year. Improper disposal contaminates water, pollutes the air and releases toxic heavy metals into soil. He said e-waste is not only an environmental threat but also a major risk to human health.
Authorised Recycling Can Recover Critical Minerals
Recycling e-waste through authorised channels enables recovery of critical minerals such as copper, gold, platinum, niobium, and aluminium. These minerals are essential to sectors such as electronics, energy, and defence. Therefore, it is important to send e-waste to authorised recyclers rather than local scrap dealers.
At the JNARDDC stall, visitors learn how improper disposal disrupts the environmental cycle. For the first time at the trade fair, a live demonstration showed how metals are extracted from e-waste and the dangers of incorrect handling. This approach aimed to motivate responsible household e-waste disposal.
Attero Recyclage: Door-to-Door Collection Partner
This year, JNARDDC partnered with Attero Recyclage, which collects e-waste from homes across 15 cities in India. The service offers doorstep pickup, fair pricing for every electronic item and guaranteed transfer of all collected e-waste to authorised recyclers. Users can register with Selsmart to donate their e-waste.
Nationwide E-Waste Collection Drive
Jaiswal said the Ministry of Mines had recently launched a countrywide e-waste collection initiative with dedicated drop-off points in government departments and companies. Large volumes of e-waste collected from across India are now being routed into authorised recycling systems.
Global E-Waste Management: 2022 Snapshot
- Formally Recycled: 13.8 billion kgs of e-waste were formally collected and safely recycled.
- Semi-Formal Recycling: Developed and upper-middle-income nations recycled 16 billion kgs outside formal systems.
- Mostly Informal Recycling: Lower-income nations handled about 18 billion kgs of e-waste via informal sectors.
- Landfilled: Nearly 14 billion kgs of e-waste ended up as residual waste, most of it dumped in landfills worldwide.
