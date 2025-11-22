ETV Bharat / state

IITF 2025: Mines Ministry Begins Major Campaign To Promote Responsible E-Waste Recycling

New Delhi: India is the third-largest e-waste-generating country in the world, driven by rapid electronics consumption. India also produces 3,230 kilotonnes of e-waste every year. But only one per cent of it is recycled.

To address this environmental concern, the Ministry of Mines has launched a national e-waste awareness campaign at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, seeking to turn this challenge into an opportunity.

As part of this initiative, the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur, has been designated as the nodal agency to promote the circular economy. At IITF 2025, JNARDDC presented a broad campaign to encourage responsible e-waste disposal.

Akshay Jaiswal, Scientific Assistant at JNARDDC, said India generates lakhs of tonnes of e-waste every year. Improper disposal contaminates water, pollutes the air and releases toxic heavy metals into soil. He said e-waste is not only an environmental threat but also a major risk to human health.

Authorised Recycling Can Recover Critical Minerals

Recycling e-waste through authorised channels enables recovery of critical minerals such as copper, gold, platinum, niobium, and aluminium. These minerals are essential to sectors such as electronics, energy, and defence. Therefore, it is important to send e-waste to authorised recyclers rather than local scrap dealers.