ETV Bharat / state

IIT Student Suicide: Sahil Wakode's Parents Move Bombay HC Seeking CBI, SIT Probe

IIT-Bombay students stage a protest on the campus seeking justice for 20-year-old student Sahil Wakode, following his death by suicide in Mumbai on Monday, September 21, 2026. ( IANS )

Mumbai: The parents of Sahil Wakode, an IIT student who ended his life on September 18, have moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fair and independent investigation into his death by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sahil's parents have also filed an application before a special court assigned to hear cases under the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for a court-monitored investigation into his death.

The plea filed in the HC by Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, through advocate Hitendra Gandhi, said their 20-year-old son had committed suicide after facing caste-based humiliation. The plea is likely to be mentioned on Monday.

The petition alleged that police had failed to probe the case with the seriousness it merits and, hence, sought the probe to be monitored by a retired judge. On their complaint, Powai police had earlier registered a case of abetment of suicide and other offences.

In the HC court petition, the parents have also sought a direction to the institution to secure all CCTV footage of that day and to ensure no one influences any student or faculty who witnessed the events of the day their son killed himself.

Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, died on September 18. His parents have alleged that some faculty members and the invigilator had made certain casteist remarks against Sahil, who then took the extreme step of killing himself.

In the plea in HC, the parents said Sahil, on being allotted a room at IIT, wished to hang a portrait of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar but was advised against it by his roommates, who told him he could face caste-based discrimination.

When Sahil informed his parents, they too advised him not to hang the photograph in order to avoid any conflict, the plea said.