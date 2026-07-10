IIT Roorkee Students Enjoy Boating As Campus Gets Waterlogged In Rain
The students built the boat from waterproof wood-plastic composite boards outside the hostel and sailed it through the rain, having a blast.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Roorkee: Incessant rains may have been causing waterlogging in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.
However, not to be cowed down by problems, students of IIT, Roorkee decided to enjoy the rain by building a boat and sailing on it. A video of the students having fun outside their hostel has gone viral on social media. Judging by the video, it appears that IIT Roorkee has begun offering practical boating classes alongside engineering.
The first heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in the state. In some places, the rain has destroyed homes, and in many colonies, waterlogging of up to several feet has flooded homes, damaging household items. The impact of this torrential rain was also felt at the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee.
Torrential rains caused waterlogging at many places on the IIT campus. However, the students turned it into an opportunity by launching a boat into the water. They thoroughly enjoyed the rain by sailing in the flooded water.
The video of the IIT students sailing on the boat has gone viral on social media. People are loving the video of hostel students sailing a boat and other students having fun in the rain. Although the day-long rain slowed the city's pace, it became a memorable day for the students of IIT Roorkee. The students built the boat from waterproof wood-plastic composite boards outside the hostel and sailed it through the rain, having a blast.
Sonika Srivastava, in-charge of the media cell at ITI Roorkee, confirmed the viral video, stating that it is from IIT Roorkee.
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