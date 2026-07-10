ETV Bharat / state

IIT Roorkee Students Enjoy Boating As Campus Gets Waterlogged In Rain

Students enjoying in the rain ( ETV Bharat )

Roorkee: Incessant rains may have been causing waterlogging in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. However, not to be cowed down by problems, students of IIT, Roorkee decided to enjoy the rain by building a boat and sailing on it. A video of the students having fun outside their hostel has gone viral on social media. Judging by the video, it appears that IIT Roorkee has begun offering practical boating classes alongside engineering. The first heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in the state. In some places, the rain has destroyed homes, and in many colonies, waterlogging of up to several feet has flooded homes, damaging household items. The impact of this torrential rain was also felt at the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee.