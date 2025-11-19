ETV Bharat / state

'Ragging' At IIT Roorkee: Two Seniors Booked In Assault Case After Court's Order

Roorkee: Eight months after a B.Tech student of IIT Roorkee, one of the country's premier engineering institutes in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, was allegedly assaulted with a beer bottle for protesting ragging, Police on Tuesday registered a case against two seniors, following Court's intervention.

The complainant, now a final-year B.Tech student originally from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, said he had approached the police immediately after the incident, but no FIR was registered. Instead, he claimed, the police filed a case based on a complaint from the "other party". Finding no other option, he later approached the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.

In his complaint, the student alleged that the two seniors, one from Vibhuti Apartment in Hirapur of Dhanbad (Jharkhand), and the other from Laxmangarh in Rajasthan's Sikar often displayed a domineering attitude and harassed junior students.

Earlier this year on March 23, he said he and his friends had gone to a hotel near the Roorkee bus stand around 11 PM for dinner. The two accused students were also present there. He mentioned in the complaint that the seniors were abusing and humiliating first-year students in the name of ragging. When he objected to their behaviour, the seniors allegedly became aggressive, abused him and his friends, and smashed a beer bottle on his head, leaving him grievously injured. The incident, he said, was also captured on CCTV.