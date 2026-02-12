IIT Roorkee Student Swept Away In Uttarakhand Canal; Search Intensifies
Published : February 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Roorkee: Authorities have intensified the search operation for an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee student who drowned in the Ganges Canal in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, officials said Thursday. But no trace of him had been found till the evening.
Ashish Shukla, a second-year MBA student at IIT Roorkee and a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, slipped and fell into the canal near Maharishi Valmiki Ghat on Wednesday evening.
“Shukla had gone to the ghat with friends. He was sitting near the banks of the canal when he allegedly lost his balance and fell into the water. He was swept away by the strong current before any rescue could be carried out,” police said, citing the eyewitness account.
Bystanders rushed to help while some attempted to rescue him as well after Ashish’s friends raised an alarm, but he drowned due to the force of the water, they said.
Currently, teams from multiple agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Water Police, the Army and Civil Lines Kotwali police, have been conducting search operations from Maharishi Valmiki Ghat to Asaf Nagar Jhal.
Moreover, professional divers have also been deployed to locate the student, while Roorkee Tehsildar Vikas Awasthi also visited the spot and requested the irrigation department to reduce the water level in the canal to assist in the search operation.
On Wednesday night, the search was halted due to darkness and resumed early Thursday morning. “Search teams have been deployed and are continuously working to locate the student. It is hoped that the body will be recovered soon,” Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Dobal said.
