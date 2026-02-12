ETV Bharat / state

IIT Roorkee Student Swept Away In Uttarakhand Canal; Search Intensifies

Rescue team pressed to search IIT Roorkee student who was swept away in canal ( ETV Bharat )

Roorkee: Authorities have intensified the search operation for an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee student who drowned in the Ganges Canal in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, officials said Thursday. But no trace of him had been found till the evening.

Ashish Shukla, a second-year MBA student at IIT Roorkee and a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, slipped and fell into the canal near Maharishi Valmiki Ghat on Wednesday evening.

“Shukla had gone to the ghat with friends. He was sitting near the banks of the canal when he allegedly lost his balance and fell into the water. He was swept away by the strong current before any rescue could be carried out,” police said, citing the eyewitness account.