ETV Bharat / state

IIT Roorkee Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected

Haridwar: A 20-year-old BTech second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his hostel room on Friday. The deceased, identified as Ayush Rajoria, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, was found in his room at the Govind Bhawan hostel. Police suspect suicide.

Ayush was pursuing his BTech degree at IIT Roorkee and was in his second year. He was residing on the institute campus. His body was discovered in his hostel room on Friday.

During the initial investigation, police found a suicide note mentioning his dissatisfaction with life and his inability to enjoy it. The note is being examined as part of the investigation.

Police are investigating the circumstances that may have led the student to take the extreme step. His mobile phone and other belongings are also being examined. Investigators are questioning his classmates and people who were in contact with him to determine whether he had been experiencing any stress before the incident.