IIT Roorkee Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected
Ayush reportedly wrote that he was distressed with life and unable to enjoy it
Published : November 13, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Haridwar: A 20-year-old BTech second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his hostel room on Friday. The deceased, identified as Ayush Rajoria, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, was found in his room at the Govind Bhawan hostel. Police suspect suicide.
According to preliminary information, a suicide note was recovered from the room.
Ayush was pursuing his BTech degree at IIT Roorkee and was in his second year. He was residing on the institute campus. His body was discovered in his hostel room on Friday.
During the initial investigation, police found a suicide note mentioning his dissatisfaction with life and his inability to enjoy it. The note is being examined as part of the investigation.
Police are investigating the circumstances that may have led the student to take the extreme step. His mobile phone and other belongings are also being examined. Investigators are questioning his classmates and people who were in contact with him to determine whether he had been experiencing any stress before the incident.
Roorkee Circle Officer (CO) Oshin Joshi said Kotwali police received information about the student's death under suspicious circumstances at the Govind Bhawan hostel at around 1 am on Friday.
Following the information, Kotwali in-charge Pradeep Bisht reached the spot along with a police team and the field unit. When the hostel room door did not open, it was broken with the help of security guards. Ayush's body was found inside.
Police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. The investigation is underway.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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