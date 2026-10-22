IIT Roorkee Researchers Find Weaker Chemical Bond In Superheavy Element Seaborgium
The study focused on seaborgium (Sg), an element with atomic number 106, and examined its compound with carbon monoxide, known as seaborgium hexacarbonyl (Sg(CO)₆).
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Roorkee: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, working with an international team of scientists, have contributed to a study examining the strength of chemical bonds in superheavy elements. The research, conducted at GSI/FAIR in Darmstadt, Germany, marks the first measurement of chemical bond strength in a compound of a superheavy element.
The study focused on seaborgium (Sg), an element with atomic number 106, and examined its compound with carbon monoxide, known as seaborgium hexacarbonyl (Sg(CO)₆). The findings revealed that the chemical bond between seaborgium and carbon monoxide is weaker than expected.
According to the researchers, the unexpected result is primarily due to relativistic effects. In very heavy elements such as seaborgium, electrons behave differently from those in lighter elements and alter the elements' chemical properties.
Superheavy elements are produced in laboratories using specialised equipment. They are created in extremely small quantities and decay within a short period, which makes them particularly challenging to study.
Researchers compared seaborgium with tungsten, a lighter element belonging to the same group in the periodic table.
From chromium to molybdenum and then tungsten, the strength of chemical bonds in compounds formed with carbon monoxide increases. Scientists expected this trend to continue with seaborgium, but the experiment produced the opposite result.
During the experiment, researchers identified a total of 75 seaborgium atoms. Only three of them formed the hexacarbonyl compound. By comparison, approximately 17% of tungsten atoms formed a similar compound.
Based on these findings, the scientists estimated that the chemical bond in the seaborgium compound is approximately 4 kilojoules per mole weaker than the corresponding bond in the tungsten compound.
To experiment, scientists exposed seaborgium and tungsten atoms to carbon monoxide gas using specialised equipment. Advanced detectors recorded their behaviour and radioactive decay, which enabled researchers to determine how many atoms had formed the desired compounds.
Professor Moumita Maiti of IIT Roorkee contributed to the international study, which involved researchers associated with GSI/FAIR and the Helmholtz Institute Mainz.
Maiti spoke about the challenges involved in investigating the chemical properties of superheavy elements. He stressed the need for specialised techniques, precise experiments and international scientific collaboration.
The findings show a step towards understanding the chemical behaviour of atoms, especially how electron behaviour changes in extremely heavy elements and influences the strength of chemical bonds.
Researchers are now preparing to conduct similar experiments on elements heavier than seaborgium. The future studies could help scientists better understand the properties of the heaviest elements in the periodic table.
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