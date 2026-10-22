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IIT Roorkee Researchers Find Weaker Chemical Bond In Superheavy Element Seaborgium

Professor Moumita Maiti of IIT Roorkee (centre) with other researchers ( ETV Bharat )

Roorkee: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, working with an international team of scientists, have contributed to a study examining the strength of chemical bonds in superheavy elements. The research, conducted at GSI/FAIR in Darmstadt, Germany, marks the first measurement of chemical bond strength in a compound of a superheavy element.

The study focused on seaborgium (Sg), an element with atomic number 106, and examined its compound with carbon monoxide, known as seaborgium hexacarbonyl (Sg(CO)₆). The findings revealed that the chemical bond between seaborgium and carbon monoxide is weaker than expected.

The study focused on seaborgium (Sg), an element with atomic number 106 (ETV Bharat)

According to the researchers, the unexpected result is primarily due to relativistic effects. In very heavy elements such as seaborgium, electrons behave differently from those in lighter elements and alter the elements' chemical properties.

Superheavy elements are produced in laboratories using specialised equipment. They are created in extremely small quantities and decay within a short period, which makes them particularly challenging to study.

Researchers compared seaborgium with tungsten, a lighter element belonging to the same group in the periodic table.

From chromium to molybdenum and then tungsten, the strength of chemical bonds in compounds formed with carbon monoxide increases. Scientists expected this trend to continue with seaborgium, but the experiment produced the opposite result.

Superheavy elements are produced in laboratories using specialised equipment (ETV Bharat)

During the experiment, researchers identified a total of 75 seaborgium atoms. Only three of them formed the hexacarbonyl compound. By comparison, approximately 17% of tungsten atoms formed a similar compound.