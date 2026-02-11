ETV Bharat / state

IIT Roorkee Student Feared Drowned In Ganga Canal

Ashish, a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, reached the banks of the Ganga Canal when his foot suddenly slipped, causing him to fall uncontrollably into the canal, said an eyewitness.

As per reports, the student, Ashish Shukla, a second year MBA student at IIT Roorkee, had been to the canal for a walk with his friends. The accident occurred when he suddenly slipped near the Municipal Corporation Bridge. People present at the spot attempted to rescue him, but were unsuccessful.

Ashish's friends, shocked to see Ashish fall into the canal, shouted for help. They along with some locals attempted to rescue him, but within moments, he was swept away in the strong current and disappeared. Upon learning of the incident, a large crowd gathered at the spot, and the police were informed.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a team from the Civil Lines Kotwali police rushed to the spot. A team of water police and divers were then engaged to search for Ashish in the canal, but no trace of him was found.

The rescue operation by the police is still underway. "Water police and a team of divers have been engaged to search for Ashish, the student who went missing after drowning in the Ganga canal. They are carrying out search operations in the canal. Ashish's family has also been informed about the incident," said Shekhar Chandra Suyal, SP Rural.