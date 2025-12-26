IIT Madras's Shaastra 2026 Festival Set To Showcase Innovation, First-Time Events And 80,000 Visitors
Published : December 26, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to host its annual technical festival, Shaastra 2026, from January 2 to January 6, 2026. The five-day event is expected to draw over 80,000 visitors to witness 80 events, 130 stalls exhibiting innovations of the IIT, and a diverse programme of competitions, exhibitions, workshops, conferences and shows.
The student-managed festival, Shaastra, is among Asia’s largest technical festivals, with over 750 students participating. This year, IIT Madras will mark the 27th edition of Shaastra with the theme ‘Artefacts of Arcade’, celebrating science, technology and innovation since its inception in 2000.
New and first-time events
Shaastra 2026 introduces several first-of-their-kind events, including ‘Robo GP’, a high-speed nitro-fuelled robotic racing challenge; ‘BioBattle’, centred on biomimicry-driven healthcare innovation; ‘NeuroHack’, IIT Madras’ first brain–computer interface hackathon using real EEG data; ‘E-Contest’, a coding challenge based on esoteric programming languages; ‘Quantified Dilemma’, blending game theory, psychology and strategy; and the Educators Conclave under the VidhyaVahak programme, offering educators exclusive masterclasses and professional networking.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Director of IIT Madras, Prof. V. Kamakoti, said, “Adhering to our motto of ‘IITM for all’, the Shaastra has helped in reaching out to all our technical efforts to the public, demonstrating them and engaging the public to take it forward. Many first-of-their-kind hackathons in core technology areas are planned this year.”
Student experience
Sharing the student experience of organising the massive event, Mith R Jain, Co-Curricular Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras, said that Shaastra is an epitome of celebrating STEM innovation.
“This year, we are taking it a step further by truly executing the vision of ‘Annaivarakum IITM’ or ‘IIT Madras for all’ by making the various labs and innovation centres of IIT Madras accessible to all for 3 days through the Institute Open House,” he said.
“Our theme of ‘Artifacts of Arcade’ further emphasises the unique blend of technology and entertainment that Shaastra focuses on,” he said.
Sharing a message that was read out on the occasion, Prof. Satyanarayana N. Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “This year, our Shaastra Summit and Research Conference focus on ‘Digital Governance Summit’ and ‘ICON26’, respectively. We are looking forward to widespread participation and knowledge sharing from all stakeholders towards sustainable approaches in these domains. While reinforcing our commitment to social impact through ‘Hear4you’, a social campaign with inclusivity, we aim to build awareness about hearing loss, which is often unnoticed but can be treated and supported with medical care. We believe that Shaastra reinforces our role in nation-building and in creating technology-driven solutions that serve society at large.”
Conferences, summits and lectures
Shaastra 2026 will also feature Spotlight Lectures by distinguished leaders, including Dr S. Jaishankar, Hon’ble External Affairs Minister of India; Prof. Jeffrey Ullman, Turing Award laureate; Prof. Subra Suresh, former Director of the US National Science Foundation; Dr Vidita Vaidya, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize-winning neuroscientist; and several other eminent scientists, administrators and thought leaders.
Evenings at Shaastra will blend technology and entertainment, with a Tech-Entertainment Night featuring electronic music duo Lost Stories and a Comedy Night headlined by stand-up comedian Pranav Sharma.
Extending impact beyond campus, Enreach, Shaastra’s outreach initiative, will support SMEs with digital transformation roadmaps, address accessibility challenges through collaborative ideathons and provide cybersecurity awareness programmes for senior citizens, reinforcing Shaastra’s focus on inclusive and responsible innovation.
With its expansive programme and nationwide participation, Shaastra 2026 reaffirms IIT Madras’ role in nurturing future-ready talent, driving technology-led solutions and strengthening the connection between science, society and policy.
