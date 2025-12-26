ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras's Shaastra 2026 Festival Set To Showcase Innovation, First-Time Events And 80,000 Visitors

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to host its annual technical festival, Shaastra 2026, from January 2 to January 6, 2026. The five-day event is expected to draw over 80,000 visitors to witness 80 events, 130 stalls exhibiting innovations of the IIT, and a diverse programme of competitions, exhibitions, workshops, conferences and shows.

The student-managed festival, Shaastra, is among Asia’s largest technical festivals, with over 750 students participating. This year, IIT Madras will mark the 27th edition of Shaastra with the theme ‘Artefacts of Arcade’, celebrating science, technology and innovation since its inception in 2000.

New and first-time events

Shaastra 2026 introduces several first-of-their-kind events, including ‘Robo GP’, a high-speed nitro-fuelled robotic racing challenge; ‘BioBattle’, centred on biomimicry-driven healthcare innovation; ‘NeuroHack’, IIT Madras’ first brain–computer interface hackathon using real EEG data; ‘E-Contest’, a coding challenge based on esoteric programming languages; ‘Quantified Dilemma’, blending game theory, psychology and strategy; and the Educators Conclave under the VidhyaVahak programme, offering educators exclusive masterclasses and professional networking.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Director of IIT Madras, Prof. V. Kamakoti, said, “Adhering to our motto of ‘IITM for all’, the Shaastra has helped in reaching out to all our technical efforts to the public, demonstrating them and engaging the public to take it forward. Many first-of-their-kind hackathons in core technology areas are planned this year.”

Student experience

Sharing the student experience of organising the massive event, Mith R Jain, Co-Curricular Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras, said that Shaastra is an epitome of celebrating STEM innovation.

“This year, we are taking it a step further by truly executing the vision of ‘Annaivarakum IITM’ or ‘IIT Madras for all’ by making the various labs and innovation centres of IIT Madras accessible to all for 3 days through the Institute Open House,” he said.