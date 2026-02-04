IIT-Madras Unveils Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas To Tackle Rising Cases
The initiative looks to bridge the critical gap in genomic data for cancers prevalent in the Indian population.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Chennai: In a path-breaking move for cancer research in India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Madras has unveiled the first-ever genomic database dedicated to paediatric leukaemia, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers.
This innovative database, called the Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (BCGA), was launched on World Cancer Day and aims to address a significant gap in cancer research, as Indian patients have been significantly underrepresented in global genetic studies. The initiative received substantial funding from Hyundai Motor India through its ‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer’ program.
The initiative looks to bridge the critical gap in genomic data for cancers prevalent in the Indian population. The project, part of the larger Bharat Cancer Genome Grid, received principal support of ₹56 crore from the Hyundai Motor India Foundation under its flagship 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' initiative.
Speaking on the importance of the database, IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said, “In order to fill the gap in genomic landscape for different cancers in India, IIT Madras initiated the Indian cancer genome programme in 2020. Under this initiative, the whole genome sequencing from leukaemia, colorectal and pancreatic cancer patient samples collected across the country has been completed.”
The Bharat Cancer Genome Grid (BCG2) is a clinician-centric national initiative designed to accelerate the responsible adoption of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) in routine oncology practice in India.
According to professor Kamakoti, India has been under-represented in global cancer genome studies despite having a high incidence of the disease.
“This Atlas fills a critical gap in understanding the genomic landscape of multiple cancers in India. The curated collection of genetic variants will facilitate early diagnosis, tracking disease progression, and guiding therapeutic decisions,” he added.
The urgency of the project is underscored by recent Indian Council of Medical Research data, which indicates that one in nine people in India is likely to develop cancer in their lifetime.
The National Cancer Registry Programme has also reported a 12.8 per cent annual increase in cancer incidence since 2022, with approximately 2.5 million people currently living with the disease in India.
Elaborating on this initiative, Project Coordinator Prof. S. Mahalingam, Head, Centre of Excellence on Cancer Genomics and Molecular Therapeutics and the Hyundai Centre for Cancer Genomics, IIT Madras, said, “This database will be an invaluable resource to identify cancer-specific biomarkers in India, which will enable early detection of leukaemia, colorectal and pancreatic cancers. Additionally, it will facilitate the identification of novel therapeutic targets to support the design of more effective, population-specific treatment strategies for India.”
Further, Professor S Mahalingam, also a faculty in the Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, added, “BCGA also aims to host data from researchers working on cancer genomics across cancer types and would be open to accepting submissions. The data will be utilized towards identifying biomarker gene panel to identify high-risk groups, monitor cancer progression, design strategies for personalized treatment and outcomes.”
He explained that the research involved whole-genome sequencing of patient samples collected across the country, a process that required standardizing protocols for preserving samples at -196 degrees Celsius in liquid nitrogen.
The initiative is a collaborative effort involving several institutions, including Karkinos Healthcare, the KK Childs Trust Hospital, and the Institute of Child Health, Chennai. Beyond research, the partnership with Hyundai also includes a ₹3 crore fund to support cancer treatment for low-income families and the deployment of mobile medical units for underserved regions.