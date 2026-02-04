ETV Bharat / state

IIT-Madras Unveils Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas To Tackle Rising Cases

Chennai: In a path-breaking move for cancer research in India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Madras has unveiled the first-ever genomic database dedicated to paediatric leukaemia, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers.

This innovative database, called the Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (BCGA), was launched on World Cancer Day and aims to address a significant gap in cancer research, as Indian patients have been significantly underrepresented in global genetic studies. The initiative received substantial funding from Hyundai Motor India through its ‘Hyundai Hope for Cancer’ program.

The initiative looks to bridge the critical gap in genomic data for cancers prevalent in the Indian population. The project, part of the larger Bharat Cancer Genome Grid, received principal support of ₹56 crore from the Hyundai Motor India Foundation under its flagship 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' initiative.

Speaking on the importance of the database, IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said, “In order to fill the gap in genomic landscape for different cancers in India, IIT Madras initiated the Indian cancer genome programme in 2020. Under this initiative, the whole genome sequencing from leukaemia, colorectal and pancreatic cancer patient samples collected across the country has been completed.”

The Bharat Cancer Genome Grid (BCG2) is a clinician-centric national initiative designed to accelerate the responsible adoption of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) in routine oncology practice in India.

According to professor Kamakoti, India has been under-represented in global cancer genome studies despite having a high incidence of the disease.

“This Atlas fills a critical gap in understanding the genomic landscape of multiple cancers in India. The curated collection of genetic variants will facilitate early diagnosis, tracking disease progression, and guiding therapeutic decisions,” he added.