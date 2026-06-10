ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras To Showcase Cutting Edge Deep Tech Innovations At Bharat Innovates 2026 In France

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will showcase cutting-edge innovations, deep-tech startups and strategic research initiatives at ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’, an international technology showcase being held in Nice, France, from June 14 to 16 by the Union Ministry of Education.

It is a national initiative aimed at identifying, mentoring and showcasing India’s most promising technology ventures emerging from higher education institutions and centrally-funded technical institutes. The event will connect Indian innovators with a global audience comprising investors, policymakers, industry leaders, research institutions and technology partners.

IIT Madras will drive two of the overall 13 thematic areas of Bharat Innovates. The event will showcase 15 IITM-incubated startups, among others.

The Institute’s stall will feature five research projects that highlight India’s growing capabilities in deep-tech innovation and indigenous technology development - Hyperloop Technology, lab-grown diamonds, 5G and 6G technologies, Port Automation and domain-specific low-compute indigenous AI ecosystem.

Highlighting the importance of this global exposure for IIT Madras technologies, Professor V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “The India–France Year of Innovation 2026 and Bharat Innovates 2026 are expected to open new opportunities for collaboration between IIT Madras and French universities, research labs, startups and industries. The Institute is excited to take part in the event, which opens up opportunities for joint research in 6G technologies, shared testbeds, standards development, startup partnerships, technology transfer and talent exchange programmes.”

Speaking about the event, Professor Manu Santhanam, dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said, “Through its participation at Bharat Innovates 2026, IIT Madras aims to demonstrate India’s growing leadership in deep-tech innovation, strategic technologies and globally relevant research-driven entrepreneurship. This platform will provide great exposure for our start-ups and create greater opportunities for university collaborations with leading French institutions.”

The two thematic areas being showcased are led by Professor K. Murali, faculty, Department of Ocean Engineering and Head, National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), IIT Madras, and Professor Radhakrishna Ganti, faculty, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras. These themes focus on Blue Economy and Next-Generation Communications technologies.

Advanced communications tech

The transition from 5G to 6G is not merely about faster communication. It will enable ultra-low latency systems, intelligent automation, sensing technologies and distributed AI applications that will define the next phase of global digital infrastructure. India’s large domestic market, with its massive and high data consumption, provides a significant advantage as it enables large-scale validation of emerging technologies.

The Next-Generation Communications vertical will feature startups such as REIO Systems, Astrome Technologies and WiSig Networks. These startups are developing indigenous software-defined radio platforms, high-capacity wireless backhaul systems and Open RAN-based 5G solutions, demonstrating India’s ability to build globally competitive telecommunications technologies.