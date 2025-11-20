ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras To Launch New B.Tech Course Blending Music And Mathematics

Chennai: IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti announced that a new B.Tech curriculum integrating music and mathematics will soon be launched at the institute. He made the announcement at the inauguration of the Margazhi Maha Utsavam organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Mylapore, where Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presided.

Speaking at the event, Kamakoti said Indian culture must be preserved from an early age. “If culture is removed, Bharattva will disappear. Our culture is essential for the holistic development of every child,” he noted.

He added that IIT Madras has been admitting traditional musicians into its B.Tech programmes since last year, even if their JEE scores are lower. Seven such students have already enrolled under this initiative. “Artists associated with traditional arts can also pursue engineering through this pathway,” he said.