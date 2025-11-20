IIT Madras To Launch New B.Tech Course Blending Music And Mathematics
At the Margazhi Maha Utsavam, Director V. Kamakoti announced IIT Madras’ upcoming music–math curriculum and new initiatives to strengthen traditional arts and research on campus.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 10:48 PM IST
Chennai: IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti announced that a new B.Tech curriculum integrating music and mathematics will soon be launched at the institute. He made the announcement at the inauguration of the Margazhi Maha Utsavam organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Mylapore, where Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presided.
Speaking at the event, Kamakoti said Indian culture must be preserved from an early age. “If culture is removed, Bharattva will disappear. Our culture is essential for the holistic development of every child,” he noted.
He added that IIT Madras has been admitting traditional musicians into its B.Tech programmes since last year, even if their JEE scores are lower. Seven such students have already enrolled under this initiative. “Artists associated with traditional arts can also pursue engineering through this pathway,” he said.
Kamakoti said India needs innovative ideas to become a developed nation, echoing the Prime Minister’s vision for 2047. Encouraging parents to introduce children to music, he said, music nurtures creativity and personal growth.
Speaking to reporters later, he said the proposed music–mathematics curriculum is already under preparation and will be officially announced soon. “Music and mathematics are deeply connected. Melodies themselves are mathematical,” he said.
He also highlighted ongoing initiatives at IIT Madras, including a research centre named after Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and plans for a new 100-seat auditorium. The institute has allotted 36 seats under its Music and Culture category, of which seven have been filled. Discussions are underway to extend similar reservations to other IITs, he added. Students admitted under this category may also be allowed to participate in concerts, he said.