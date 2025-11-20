ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras To Launch New B.Tech Course Blending Music And Mathematics

At the Margazhi Maha Utsavam, Director V. Kamakoti announced IIT Madras’ upcoming music–math curriculum and new initiatives to strengthen traditional arts and research on campus.

IIT Madras
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti with others at the event. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 10:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti announced that a new B.Tech curriculum integrating music and mathematics will soon be launched at the institute. He made the announcement at the inauguration of the Margazhi Maha Utsavam organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Mylapore, where Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presided.

Speaking at the event, Kamakoti said Indian culture must be preserved from an early age. “If culture is removed, Bharattva will disappear. Our culture is essential for the holistic development of every child,” he noted.

He added that IIT Madras has been admitting traditional musicians into its B.Tech programmes since last year, even if their JEE scores are lower. Seven such students have already enrolled under this initiative. “Artists associated with traditional arts can also pursue engineering through this pathway,” he said.

Kamakoti said India needs innovative ideas to become a developed nation, echoing the Prime Minister’s vision for 2047. Encouraging parents to introduce children to music, he said, music nurtures creativity and personal growth.

Speaking to reporters later, he said the proposed music–mathematics curriculum is already under preparation and will be officially announced soon. “Music and mathematics are deeply connected. Melodies themselves are mathematical,” he said.

He also highlighted ongoing initiatives at IIT Madras, including a research centre named after Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and plans for a new 100-seat auditorium. The institute has allotted 36 seats under its Music and Culture category, of which seven have been filled. Discussions are underway to extend similar reservations to other IITs, he added. Students admitted under this category may also be allowed to participate in concerts, he said.

Also Read

IIT Madras' XTIC Research Centre To Organise First-Ever International XR Symposium For Global South

IIT Madras Partners With IRFC To Establish Nation's First Single Cell Omics Translational Research Lab

TAGGED:

IIT CHENNAI MUSIC AND MATHS
IIT CHENNAI MUSIC B TECH
IIT CHENNAI NEW COURSE
IIT CHENNAI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.