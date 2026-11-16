ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras To Host Three-Day 'Open House 2027' From January 2; Registration Closes On November 30

IIT Madras) will organise its three-day ‘Open House 2027’ from January 2 to 4, offering school and college students, researchers and members of the public an opportunity to explore its laboratories, research facilities and innovation projects ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will organise its three-day ‘Open House 2027’ from January 2 to 4, offering school and college students, researchers and members of the public an opportunity to explore its laboratories, research facilities and innovation projects.

Those interested in visiting the institute must register by November 30 through the website shaastra(dot)org/open-house, according to the announcement.

The annual event is part of IIT Madras's ‘IIT Madras for All’ initiative, aimed at making its research and technological activities accessible to a wider audience. Visitors will be able to explore laboratories, interact with researchers and witness demonstrations of projects developed by students and faculty.

Around 80 exhibition stalls are expected to showcase research and development projects, live demonstrations and technological innovations.

The event will also provide access to more than 100 laboratories across 18 academic departments, including facilities at four national research centres, 11 institutional research centres and 15 centres of excellence.

Digital facilities will help visitors navigate the campus and locate laboratories and department-wise exhibition areas. An AI-powered chatbot will offer real-time guidance, answer queries and help visitors find the facilities they wish to explore.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the ‘IIT Madras for All’ initiative aimed to make science, technology and innovation accessible to everyone, irrespective of their family background.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the ‘IIT Madras for All’ initiative aimed to make science, technology and innovation accessible to everyone, irrespective of their family background. (ETV Bharat)

“Through Open House 2027, school and college students, particularly those from rural areas and underprivileged communities, will get an opportunity to enter our laboratories and gain first-hand exposure to fundamental engineering, cutting-edge research and technological innovations,” he said.