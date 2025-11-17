ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Partners With IRFC To Establish Nation's First Single Cell Omics Translational Research Lab

Dignitaries at the inauguration of SCOT lab in IIT Madras ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has entered into a partnership with Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, to establish the nation’s first ‘Single Cell Omics Translational (SCOT) Research Laboratory’.

The laboratory, inaugurated on the IIT campus on Monday, marks a pioneering step toward advancing India’s precision healthcare ecosystem. The initiative aims to bridge engineering and medicine for public health advancement.

Equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation, the SCOT Lab will facilitate early diagnosis, disease prognosis, biomarker discovery and drug screening across a spectrum of diseases including cancer, cardiovascular, infectious, inflammatory, metabolic, and other non-communicable diseases.

IRFC has provided a CSR grant of Rs 10.83 crore to establish the lab, which is located in the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology (DMST) at IIT Madras. The facility is designed to accelerate research in single-cell biology, drug discovery, biomarker identification, and translational healthcare innovation.

The sophisticated facility was launched in the presence of Prof V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Usha Venugopal, Member (Finance), Ministry of Railways, Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman and Managing Director, IRFC, Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, Prof Boby George, Head, DMST, IIT Madras, Prof Krishna Kumar, DMST, IIT Madras and Prof Anubama Rajan.