ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras-Led Study Finds Air Pollution Could Improve Urban Flood Forecasts

The study found that atmospheric aerosols can improve simulations of extreme rainfall and the resulting urban flooding. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Atmospheric air pollution could play a significant role in improving rainfall prediction and urban flood forecasting, according to an international study led by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).

The study found that explicitly accounting for atmospheric aerosols — tiny particles suspended in the air that influence cloud formation and rainfall — can substantially improve simulations of extreme rainfall and the resulting urban flooding.

Researchers used Chennai’s devastating December 2015 rainfall and flooding as a case study to examine how changes in atmospheric aerosol conditions influence rainfall and, subsequently, runoff, reservoir inflows and flood inundation.

The findings have been published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, a peer-reviewed international journal.

The study focused on aerosols and cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), the tiny particles around which cloud droplets form.

Researchers incorporated these atmospheric factors into high-resolution weather simulations to examine how aerosol-cloud interactions affect the intensity and spatial distribution of extreme rainfall.

The resulting rainfall data were then fed into hydrological and hydraulic models to assess their impact on flooding in the Adyar basin.

The team used the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model for atmospheric simulations, followed by the HEC-HMS model for hydrological modelling and HEC-RAS for hydraulic and flood-inundation simulations.

22% Improvement in Rainfall Simulation

The researchers found that explicitly representing atmospheric aerosols resulted in an approximately 22% improvement in simulated rainfall over the Adyar basin compared with the control simulation.

The improvement also carried through to flood modelling, with an approximately 50% improvement in the accuracy of simulated flood inundation compared with the control case.

Dr Chandan Sarangi of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, and corresponding author of the study, said urban flood forecasting is often treated mainly as a rainfall-to-runoff problem.

“What happens in the atmosphere before and during rainfall can significantly influence the spatial rainfall pattern. By explicitly representing aerosol-cloud interactions, we can better capture the spatial and temporal characteristics of extreme rainfall within urban regions and consequently improve flood inundation simulations,” he said.

Prof Soumendra Nath Kuiry of IIT Madras said rainfall forecasting in a megacity such as Chennai cannot be considered separately from water-resources management.