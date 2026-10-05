IIT Madras-Led Study Finds Air Pollution Could Improve Urban Flood Forecasts
The study brought together atmospheric science, hydrology, hydraulic modelling and Earth observation expertise from Germany’s GFZ Helmholtz, Japan Aerospace Agency and Kathmandu University in Nepal.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Chennai: Atmospheric air pollution could play a significant role in improving rainfall prediction and urban flood forecasting, according to an international study led by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).
The study found that explicitly accounting for atmospheric aerosols — tiny particles suspended in the air that influence cloud formation and rainfall — can substantially improve simulations of extreme rainfall and the resulting urban flooding.
Researchers used Chennai’s devastating December 2015 rainfall and flooding as a case study to examine how changes in atmospheric aerosol conditions influence rainfall and, subsequently, runoff, reservoir inflows and flood inundation.
The findings have been published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, a peer-reviewed international journal.
The study focused on aerosols and cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), the tiny particles around which cloud droplets form.
Researchers incorporated these atmospheric factors into high-resolution weather simulations to examine how aerosol-cloud interactions affect the intensity and spatial distribution of extreme rainfall.
The resulting rainfall data were then fed into hydrological and hydraulic models to assess their impact on flooding in the Adyar basin.
The team used the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model for atmospheric simulations, followed by the HEC-HMS model for hydrological modelling and HEC-RAS for hydraulic and flood-inundation simulations.
22% Improvement in Rainfall Simulation
The researchers found that explicitly representing atmospheric aerosols resulted in an approximately 22% improvement in simulated rainfall over the Adyar basin compared with the control simulation.
The improvement also carried through to flood modelling, with an approximately 50% improvement in the accuracy of simulated flood inundation compared with the control case.
Dr Chandan Sarangi of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, and corresponding author of the study, said urban flood forecasting is often treated mainly as a rainfall-to-runoff problem.
“What happens in the atmosphere before and during rainfall can significantly influence the spatial rainfall pattern. By explicitly representing aerosol-cloud interactions, we can better capture the spatial and temporal characteristics of extreme rainfall within urban regions and consequently improve flood inundation simulations,” he said.
Prof Soumendra Nath Kuiry of IIT Madras said rainfall forecasting in a megacity such as Chennai cannot be considered separately from water-resources management.
“The timing and spatial distribution of extreme rainfall directly influence runoff, reservoir inflows and flood forecasting. A coupled atmosphere-hydrology-hydraulic framework can provide a more physically informed basis for these interconnected decisions,” he said.
Implications For Chennai
The findings could have implications for water-resources management in Chennai, particularly during extreme rainfall events when decisions on reservoir storage and release need to be made within a limited time.
For a rapidly urbanising coastal city, maintaining adequate reservoir storage during the monsoon while preparing for intense rainfall remains a complex challenge. The researchers said more accurate, urban-basin-scale rainfall forecasts could improve such decision-making.
The study brought together atmospheric science, hydrology, hydraulic modelling and Earth observation expertise from IIT Madras, Germany’s GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Kathmandu University in Nepal.
The research was supported by the Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN).
Not Yet an Operational Forecasting System
The researchers have cautioned that the framework is not yet an operational flood-forecasting system.
Further studies are needed to determine whether the improvements seen in the 2015 Chennai event can be consistently reproduced across other extreme rainfall events and in other cities.
Better high-resolution observations of atmospheric aerosols, CCN and urban emissions will also be required to improve model representation and validation. Making the computationally intensive simulations fast enough for operational forecasting remains another challenge.
The researchers said the approach could eventually be explored in other rainfall-prone megacities where rapid urbanisation, intense precipitation and limited water-storage capacity create complex flood-management challenges.
The study thus points to a potentially broader approach to urban flood forecasting — one that connects what happens in the atmosphere, including the role of airborne particles, with rainfall, runoff and the eventual extent of flooding.
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