IIT Madras Launches Postgraduate Diploma In Manufacturing Analytics For Industry Professionals

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a Postgraduate Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics, a one-year, web-enabled programme to equip professionals with advanced capabilities in data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

An official release said, with this launch, IIT Madras continues to strengthen its portfolio of industry-aligned postgraduate programmes, reinforcing its role in building advanced technical and leadership talent for India's evolving manufacturing ecosystem.

"Offered by the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, it is designed to address the growing industry demand for professionals who can apply analytics and AI directly to manufacturing operations, productivity improvement and strategic decision-making," the statement said.

It added that the first batch of this diploma will commence on September 7, 2026. "The last date to apply is May 31, 2026. The curriculum combines robust mathematical foundations with contemporary topics like machine learning, deep learning and generative AI, while emphasising real-world manufacturing use cases. Structured over three academic terms across one year (September-August), the diploma carries a total of 90 credits, reflecting its academic rigour and strong applied focus," it said.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "As India's manufacturing sector accelerates its digital transformation, there is a clear need for programmes that combine academic depth with industry relevance. This postgraduate diploma reflects IIT Madras' commitment to creating future-ready professionals who can lead technology-driven transformation in manufacturing."

Eligibility