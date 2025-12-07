ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Invents Robotic Machine To Clean Roads, Collect Dust From Air

Speaking to ETV Bharat , Nagendra said, "We have designed a new machine on behalf of IIT Madras to clean dust and dirt particles not only in big cities like Chennai but also in narrow alleys in the suburbs.

To avoid this, Shiva Nagendra, a professor of the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras, has invented a small machine that is operated on a battery to clean roads and remove harmful dust from the air.

Due to the increasing population and the number of vehicles day by day, the air quality is worsening. Apart from that, large machines that are used to clean roads in cities and municipalities like Chennai, make soil particles on the road fly and mix with the air due to their immense size, adding to pollution.

Chennai: IIT Madras has invented a robotic machine that can remove not only garbage but also soil particles from the streets. It has been reported that it will come into use next year.

"Dust from the streets is the main cause of air pollution, as 50% of the pollution is spread through it. This leads to lung ailments, including asthma and cough. In India, long brooms are mostly used to clean roads, which is not only physically straining but also poses a risk to the person. Therefore, we aim to develop a technology that will make the lives of manual cleaners safer and easier," he added.

Currently, vehicles used for cleaning roads in municipal areas are quite large. Hence, they are unable to enter small alleys. However, our machine will be easy to use in such cases, said Nagendra. "This Road Dust Collector has a unique separator system to separate the dust. It collects fine and coarse dust and stores them in separate tanks. The fine dust can be used to make products like clay pots," he added.

"This machine will clean the dust of 0.5 microns to 1 micron. The brush installed in this machine will adjust according to the bumps and grooves on the street and can clean even uneven and sloping roads. A small battery-powered fan makes the device energy efficient and environmentally friendly. This machine also works on batteries and can be used while charging," he elaborated.

The technology will also improve public health by reducing the risk of dust pollution-induced respiratory diseases. "By reducing the amount of dust that is remixed in the air, we can also protect the environment. The current price of this machine is Rs. 1 lakh. But it will definitely come down when it is manufactured on a large scale. We also have the municipalities to use this machine," said Nagendra.

To commercialise the technology, IIT Madras is transferring this invention to Envitran Smart Systems. Research is being conducted to make it fully automatic. "Once that is complete, we will put it into operation from February 2026," said Nagendra.