ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Hosts Exhibition Showcasing AI Research Projects

Chennai: A poster exhibition showcasing 100 research projects done using AI was held at the Wadhwani Centre within IIT Madras.

The exhibition, organized by Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) was held alongside an AI technology seminar. The exhibition featured research projects displayed in poster format, covering diverse areas such as Applied AI, Machine Learning (ML), Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), Computer Vision, Computational Biology, and Responsible AI.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prof Balaraman Ravindran, Head of the Wadhwani Centre at IIT Madras said, "For the last one year, we have been conducting research related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) here at IIT Madras. We have showcased the concepts behind our research through a series of posters. Students were on hand to explain the details of these research projects to the visitors".

He said, "We have applied AI in practical areas, such as mitigating traffic congestion and designing machinery. We hope that through this exhibition, students will not only gain an understanding of AI research but also develop an interest in pursuing these fields of study".

To create awareness among the general public, the concepts must be communicated in a simple and accessible manner. "However, at present, we have presented them at a technical research level, which may be difficult for the average layperson to fully grasp. Consequently, we are utilizing our website to generate public awareness regarding these initiatives. Simultaneously, we remain deeply engaged in rigorous, advanced research," Prof Ravindran said.