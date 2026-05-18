IIT Madras Hosts Exhibition Showcasing AI Research Projects
The exhibition, organized by Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) was held alongside with an AI technology seminar.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Chennai: A poster exhibition showcasing 100 research projects done using AI was held at the Wadhwani Centre within IIT Madras.
The exhibition, organized by Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) was held alongside an AI technology seminar. The exhibition featured research projects displayed in poster format, covering diverse areas such as Applied AI, Machine Learning (ML), Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), Computer Vision, Computational Biology, and Responsible AI.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prof Balaraman Ravindran, Head of the Wadhwani Centre at IIT Madras said, "For the last one year, we have been conducting research related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) here at IIT Madras. We have showcased the concepts behind our research through a series of posters. Students were on hand to explain the details of these research projects to the visitors".
He said, "We have applied AI in practical areas, such as mitigating traffic congestion and designing machinery. We hope that through this exhibition, students will not only gain an understanding of AI research but also develop an interest in pursuing these fields of study".
To create awareness among the general public, the concepts must be communicated in a simple and accessible manner. "However, at present, we have presented them at a technical research level, which may be difficult for the average layperson to fully grasp. Consequently, we are utilizing our website to generate public awareness regarding these initiatives. Simultaneously, we remain deeply engaged in rigorous, advanced research," Prof Ravindran said.
#ViewPoint In this authored piece for The Hindu BusinessLine, Prof. B Ravindran and Krishnan Narayanan reflect on how AI is reshaping science by breaking barriers between disciplines.— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) May 18, 2026
From modelling galaxies and protein structures to advancing materials science and education, AI… pic.twitter.com/eTA7M8Pxw4
AI holds the potential to drive numerous innovative projects. For instance, through a tool known as 'Policy Bot,' citizens can access and review the speeches delivered by their elected representatives during parliamentary sessions. "We have designed these tools specifically to serve the public interest", he said.
Prof Ravindran said the School has developed and released various software applications using open-source platforms. "We have also designed and provided software solutions specifically for the evaluation and assessment of AI systems. In collaboration with the government, we have developed an AI-powered tool to evaluate students' homework and classroom activities; this tool has been deployed in government schools across Tamil Nadu," he said.
Prof Ravindran said," We have also created and provided an AI-based tool designed to assess the performance and professional competencies of teachers in government schools. Of the various projects showcased in this exhibition, twelve are currently operational, while the others remain in the research phase. We intend to collaborate with industrial enterprises to transform these research projects into fully realized, marketable products."
He said the School is developing AI tools focused on language processing and speech recognition capabilities. "We often utilize and adapt AI software developed in countries such as the United States and China for our work, as developing such sophisticated systems from scratch within India can be a highly capital-intensive endeavor. We are currently engaged in the process of adapting and tailoring these technologies to suit the specific needs and context of India," he said.
Following the AI technology conference recently held in Delhi, many have come forward to invest in AI technology in India. AI guidelines are set to be introduced in the country. "We have already formulated the frameworks for AI technology and drafted the corresponding policies," he added.
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