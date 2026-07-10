IIT Madras Honours Over 1,800 NPTEL Stars From South India For Excellence In Lifelong Learning
NPTEL Stars are learners who successfully complete and earn certifications in multiple NPTEL courses over time, demonstrating consistent academic excellence across diverse disciplines.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) honoured 1,842 exceptional learners from South India at the ‘NPTEL Stars’ event held on its campus on Friday.
The institute recognized the learners' sustained commitment to lifelong learning through National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), one of the world’s largest Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) initiatives.
NPTEL Stars are learners who successfully complete and earn certifications in multiple NPTEL courses over time, demonstrating consistent academic excellence across diverse disciplines. The recognition reflects not only sustained learning but also the growing culture of continuous upskilling among students, working professionals, educators and researchers.
Established over 23 years ago as a collaborative initiative of IITs, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and other premier institutions, NPTEL has played a pioneering role in democratising access to high-quality education by making IIT-level courses available to learners across the country at minimal cost.
The South Zone accounted for 1,842 of the 10,763 NPTEL Stars recognised across the country during the January–April 2026 semester, with 8,011 learners earning the distinction for the first time, this semester. The celebrations were followed by the felicitation of more than 550 SWAYAM-NPTEL Local Chapter Coordinators from the South Zone, acknowledging their role in expanding access to quality online education.
The event was presided over by Prof Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, in the presence of Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Associate Chair, CODE, IIT Madras, faculty members, students and learners.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Haridoss, said, “The true success of NPTEL is not measured merely by the millions of enrolments, but by the lives it has transformed. From its inception, NPTEL has sought to make IIT-quality education accessible to everyone, and today it stands among the world’s largest MOOC initiatives. Our NPTEL Stars are proof that talent exists everywhere when opportunities are made accessible.”
The January–April 2026 semester marked another milestone for the NPTEL ecosystem. A total of 973 online courses spanning engineering, sciences, management, humanities and interdisciplinary subjects were offered through the NPTEL-SWAYAM platform. The courses attracted 36.8 lakh enrolments, while 12.6 lakh learners registered for and appeared in proctored examinations conducted across more than 200 cities nationwide.
Success Stories
The event showcased inspiring stories of learners whose educational and professional journeys have been transformed through NPTEL.
Among them was Gokulapriya C, a three-time NPTEL Superstar and NPTEL Pre-Doctoral Fellow, who completed 23 NPTEL courses after returning to learning following a career break for marriage and motherhood. Her NPTEL journey eventually led to a full-time PhD in Marketing at IIT Roorkee, making her the institute’s first NPTEL Pre-Doctoral Fellow to transition into a doctoral programme.
Sharing her experience, Gokulapriya said, “I want every woman who wishes to re-enter her career after marriage to hear this- with determination, we can achieve anything at any stage.”
Another distinguished learner, B Satyaramamanohar A, Head of Department and NPTEL SPOC at Bhimavaram Institute of Engineering and Technology, has completed 49 NPTEL courses and earned 19 Star recognitions across multiple domains. Highlighting the platform's impact, B Satyaramamanohar A, said, “There are many online courses available, but NPTEL stands apart from the rest, for it is more structured, with good regular videos and assignments.”
Dr Bhuvaneswari, Professor at Nehru Institute of Technology, Coimbatore, has completed more than 30 NPTEL courses and received several prestigious Star recognitions, including the Discipline Star Award twice and the Super Star Award. Inspired by her learning journey, both her husband and young son also became active NPTEL learners, making it a family pursuit.
Similarly, Prof Koneru Gopala Krishna of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, has completed 99 NPTEL courses across 10 domains, while Dr S Henry Kishore, Faculty at Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, has successfully completed 101 courses. Reflecting on the platform's value, Dr Kishore, said, “Be it NET or GATE or whatever it is, NPTEL helps. We are also able to learn a lot beyond our subjects. I have done courses in psychology, I have done courses in statistics, and more.”
The event also highlighted the growing success of the NPTEL Pre-Doctoral Fellowship, which enables outstanding NPTEL learners to work directly with IIT faculty on cutting-edge research projects while receiving a monthly stipend, House Rent Allowance and research support. Several fellows shared how the programme had provided them with invaluable research experience and served as a gateway to doctoral studies at leading institutions.
Another major initiative highlighted was ‘NPTEL-GATE’ Portal. It is a free learning platform that supports Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) aspirants through live lectures, mock tests and previous years' question papers with detailed solutions. Several high-ranking GATE candidates, including Biotechnology AIR 1 Arnab Paul, credited the portal for strengthening their preparation and improving their performance in the national examination.
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