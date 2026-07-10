ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Honours Over 1,800 NPTEL Stars From South India For Excellence In Lifelong Learning

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) honoured 1,842 exceptional learners from South India at the ‘NPTEL Stars’ event held on its campus on Friday.

The institute recognized the learners' sustained commitment to lifelong learning through National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), one of the world’s largest Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) initiatives.

NPTEL Stars are learners who successfully complete and earn certifications in multiple NPTEL courses over time, demonstrating consistent academic excellence across diverse disciplines. The recognition reflects not only sustained learning but also the growing culture of continuous upskilling among students, working professionals, educators and researchers.

Established over 23 years ago as a collaborative initiative of IITs, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and other premier institutions, NPTEL has played a pioneering role in democratising access to high-quality education by making IIT-level courses available to learners across the country at minimal cost.

NPTEL Stars at the IIT Madras auditorium (ETV Bharat)

The South Zone accounted for 1,842 of the 10,763 NPTEL Stars recognised across the country during the January–April 2026 semester, with 8,011 learners earning the distinction for the first time, this semester. The celebrations were followed by the felicitation of more than 550 SWAYAM-NPTEL Local Chapter Coordinators from the South Zone, acknowledging their role in expanding access to quality online education.

The event was presided over by Prof Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, in the presence of Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Associate Chair, CODE, IIT Madras, faculty members, students and learners.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Haridoss, said, “The true success of NPTEL is not measured merely by the millions of enrolments, but by the lives it has transformed. From its inception, NPTEL has sought to make IIT-quality education accessible to everyone, and today it stands among the world’s largest MOOC initiatives. Our NPTEL Stars are proof that talent exists everywhere when opportunities are made accessible.”