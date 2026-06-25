ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras, Herbalife Launch India's First Centre For Plant Cell Fermentation Research

(Left to Right) Vasudha Narasimhan, SVP, Corporate Relations, OIA, IIT Madras; Prof Sanjib Senapati, Head, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras; Virendra Tiwari - Chairman, National Biodiversity Authority; Uday Prakash - VP - Strategy, Herbalife; Dr Viswajanani Sattigeri - Head, Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL): Dr Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR; Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife; Prof Smita Srivastava, Head, Herbalife-IITM Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology; Dr Giridhar Parvatam, Director, Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI); Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean - ACR, IIT Madras. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in collaboration with Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd., has inaugurated the Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology, India's first dedicated facility for translational research and innovation in plant cell fermentation.

Launched on June 22, 2026, the landmark initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening India's capabilities in sustainable biomanufacturing and developing next-generation plant-derived health and wellness products.

The Herbalife-IIT Madras CoE is envisioned as a national hub for sustainable innovation, research and development (R&D), and translational research in plant cell fermentation technology. The Centre aims to enable sustainable and scalable production of herbal biomass, develop enriched herbal extracts and high-value phytochemicals, and bridge the gap between laboratory discoveries and industrial applications.

By integrating advanced upstream cultivation systems with state-of-the-art downstream processing and metabolomics platforms, the Centre seeks to promote technology transfer, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and build skilled manpower in this emerging domain.

Through industry partnerships, blue-sky research, training programmes and entrepreneurial spin-offs, the initiative aims to position India prominently on the global map of commercial plant cell fermentation while contributing to the national visions of BioE3, Atmanirbhar Bharat and environmentally sustainable biomanufacturing.

National Hub For Sustainable Innovation

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), and Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, as Chief Guests. Shri Virendra R Tiwari, Chairperson of the National Biodiversity Authority, attended as the Guest of Honour.

Also present were Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife International India Pvt Ltd; Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras; Prof Smita Srivastava, Head of the Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology; and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the partnership with Herbalife, Prof Ashwin said, "IIT Madras' partnership with Herbalife and the establishment of the Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation is an exemplar of how industry and academia can work together to build enduring assets for the nation. With the high-end research facilities at the Centre, we are now confident we can push the boundaries of plant cell bioprocessing to deliver solutions with societal impact. We believe this Centre will not only strengthen India's self-reliance in sustainable biomanufacturing, but also create new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and global leadership in next-generation plant-derived products."

The event culminated in the unveiling of the Centre, followed by a visit to the state-of-the-art facility located at the IIT Madras Research Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Smita said, "The establishment of the Herbalife-IIT Madras Centre of Excellence represents a transformative step towards positioning India as a global hub for commercial plant cell fermentation. By combining cutting-edge science with translational research and strong industry partnerships, we aim to accelerate innovation, nurture talent, and develop sustainable technologies that will shape the future of plant-derived health and wellness products.”

She added, "Embodying our vision of taking discoveries from laboratory to pilot scale and ultimately to societal and industrial impact, the Centre will foster academia-industry collaborations, capacity building, and entrepreneurship, while contributing meaningfully to the nation's BioE3 and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions and strengthening India's leadership in this emerging domain."