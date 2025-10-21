ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Global Partners GATES To Host ICT Channel Summit From November 5

Chennai: IIT Madras has joined hands with GATES to host "GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025" from November 5 to 7 at its Research Park.

The summit will see over 250 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) channel leaders and technology innovators, policymakers, and growth-stage startups taking part in a high-impact programme of strategic dialogues, curated business matchmaking, product showcases, workshops, and networking platforms — all anchored in advancing India's position as a global technology orchestrator.

The event is facilitated by IIT-M Global and supported by IIT-M Research Park and IIT-M Incubation Cell. The flagship session titled "India Inc at Full Throttle: From Innovation to Global Impact" will be held on November 6, bringing three forces of India's innovation economy — IIT Madras, Redington Group and Zoho — together on a single stage.

The conversation will explore how India is shifting from being a service provider to a solution architect, and how academia, enterprise, and homegrown innovators are aligning to shape the country's next leap in technological leadership.