IIT Madras Global Partners GATES To Host ICT Channel Summit From November 5
The flagship session, "India Inc at Full Throttle: From Innovation to Global Impact", will bring three forces of India's innovation economy on a single stage.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST
Chennai: IIT Madras has joined hands with GATES to host "GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025" from November 5 to 7 at its Research Park.
The summit will see over 250 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) channel leaders and technology innovators, policymakers, and growth-stage startups taking part in a high-impact programme of strategic dialogues, curated business matchmaking, product showcases, workshops, and networking platforms — all anchored in advancing India's position as a global technology orchestrator.
The event is facilitated by IIT-M Global and supported by IIT-M Research Park and IIT-M Incubation Cell. The flagship session titled "India Inc at Full Throttle: From Innovation to Global Impact" will be held on November 6, bringing three forces of India's innovation economy — IIT Madras, Redington Group and Zoho — together on a single stage.
The conversation will explore how India is shifting from being a service provider to a solution architect, and how academia, enterprise, and homegrown innovators are aligning to shape the country's next leap in technological leadership.
Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, CEO of IIT Madras Global, said, "At IIT Madras Global, we see innovation as a shared journey — one where research meets entrepreneurship and industry partnership. Hosting the GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025 at IIT Madras Research Park reflects that belief. It connects brilliant minds who build with enterprises that scale, showing how India's innovation ecosystem can truly create global impact. This collaboration extends IIT Madras' mission beyond the campus — to shape the future of technology, industry, and entrepreneurship together."
Ashish Kapahi, executive director of GATES, said, "The GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025 marks an important milestone in India's innovation journey. Bringing together pioneers like Zoho, Redington, and IIT Madras shows what's possible when academia, enterprise, and entrepreneurship align with purpose. We aim to bridge technology creators with the ICT channel community — helping India move from a market of potential to a market of real influence. It's exciting to see how this collaboration is giving shape to a confident, homegrown innovation narrative ready to scale globally."
Across its three-day agenda, the summit will feature curated one-to-one meetings between ICT channel stakeholders and vetted startup innovators, besides panel discussions on AI-led go-to-market strategies, Made-in-India platforms, women leadership in ICT, and partner ecosystem transformation. Further, skill-building sessions for Young Founders and channel professionals will also be held, besides other events to spotlight excellence across India's ICT growth narrative.
With participants from over 30 cities, leading OEMs across cloud, security and AI, and startups incubated and validated by IITMIC, the summit reinforces IIT-M's role as a national convergence point for research, entrepreneurship, and enterprise-scale transformation.
