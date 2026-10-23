IIT Madras Director Bats For 'Frugal AI Models' To Save Power And Water
IIT Madras Director Kamakoti has stated that developing 'Frugal AI' models, which are both economical and energy-efficient, is a critical necessity for our country.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:32 AM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 3:55 AM IST
Chennai: IIT Madras Director Veezhinathan Kamakoti has urged researchers to find ways to reduce the high electricity and water consumption required for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
At a conference on artificial intelligence (AI) technology held on the IIT Madras campus, he released research papers and videos focused on the responsible use of AI.
Speaking at the event, Kamakoti stated, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now integrated into every sector—from daily life and technology to development and the economy. To address the challenges posed by AI, we must consider various factors and approaches. As history shows, every new technology brings with it both positive and negative consequences.
According to him, educational institutions' primary objective should be to conduct research and develop foundational frameworks that minimise risks while maximising benefits. IIT Madras is working precisely toward this goal. He emphasised that it is heartening to see numerous start-ups coming together to tackle the challenges presented by AI.
He continued, “In line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), we can only mitigate the downsides and enhance the benefits of AI if we work together—under the guiding principle of 'One Earth, One Future, One Family, One AI.' IIT Madras has initiated five key projects in collaboration with international partners.
To demonstrate how AI can support rural populations, IIT Madras is partnering with 'Better India' to produce a series of 500 videos. Each video will highlight how AI is improving the quality of life in India.”
Moving away from energy-intensive data centres—which could be likened to using a 'cannon to kill a mosquito'—companies like 'Zero Labs' have demonstrated that it is possible to perform significant AI training on standard servers, without the need for specialised, power-hungry GPUs, he added.
Kamakoti further said that since the nation must first ensure access to electricity for its farmers, developing 'Frugal AI' models—which are cost-effective and energy-efficient—is a critical priority for our country.
He also said that with the increasing prevalence of Large Language Models (LLMs), the focus has shifted toward credible discourse on how to make these systems reliable and how to establish international regulations.
“As for whether AI will take away our jobs—much like how the introduction of cash-counting machines in banks did not eliminate the need for human tellers—AI will, in fact, create better employment opportunities and foster skill development for everyone. We have already begun the initial phase of this transition,” he pointed out.
He said that with 4 to 5 new AI-based software applications emerging daily, a framework consisting of 50 primary metrics and over 100 secondary metrics has been developed to evaluate them. “These metrics can be used to assess how responsibly and reliably these AI tools perform across more than 20 Indian languages—with a particular focus on the 10+ languages that are most widely used," he stated.