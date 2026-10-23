ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Director Bats For 'Frugal AI Models' To Save Power And Water

At a conference on artificial intelligence (AI) technology held on the IIT Madras campus, he released research papers and videos focused on the responsible use of AI.

Speaking at the event, Kamakoti stated, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now integrated into every sector—from daily life and technology to development and the economy. To address the challenges posed by AI, we must consider various factors and approaches. As history shows, every new technology brings with it both positive and negative consequences.

According to him, educational institutions' primary objective should be to conduct research and develop foundational frameworks that minimise risks while maximising benefits. IIT Madras is working precisely toward this goal. He emphasised that it is heartening to see numerous start-ups coming together to tackle the challenges presented by AI.

He continued, “In line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), we can only mitigate the downsides and enhance the benefits of AI if we work together—under the guiding principle of 'One Earth, One Future, One Family, One AI.' IIT Madras has initiated five key projects in collaboration with international partners.

To demonstrate how AI can support rural populations, IIT Madras is partnering with 'Better India' to produce a series of 500 videos. Each video will highlight how AI is improving the quality of life in India.”