IIT Madras Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026: Education Ministry Calls For Participation To Transform Classrooms Through Innovations
The conclave will focus on AI for school education, higher education, skilling and workforce readiness, and AI research as its four priority verticals.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Chennai: The Education Ministry has invited innovators and researchers to join the national platform ‘Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026’ that looks to integrate age-old proven Artificial Intelligence solutions into the education system of the country.
A two-day event will be held in Delhi on February 12 and 13 to find AI-enabled tools that display measurable impact on learning outcome. Foundations, startups and academic institutions that have developed a research-backed AI solutions can apply.
It can belong to a solution for school education, higher education, workforce skilling or deep tech. Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, stated the initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which talks about using AI for solving issues like foundational literacy, teacher support, and personalisation.
Calling upon people from all over India to take part, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “India’s education system is undergoing a decisive transformation under National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework, with a strong emphasis on competency-based learning, inclusion, multilingual education and measurable learning outcomes beginning with strong foundations. In this context, AI is emerging as a powerful enabler to address persistent challenges across the education ecosystem, particularly in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, teacher support, assessment and diagnostics, personalised learning, and system-level monitoring at scale.”
To achieve this objective, the Ministry has constituted the ‘IIT Madras Bodhan AI Foundation,’ a Centre of Excellence entrusted with the construction of Bharat EduAI Stack. This would be a scalable digital public infrastructure for India’s linguistic and socio-economic diversities.
The conclave will focus on AI for school education, higher education, skilling and workforce readiness, and AI research as its four priority verticals. Stakeholders from India and abroad who are interested in the scheme must submit their Letters of Interest through the registration portal by 29th January, 2026.
Participation in the summit is a must for organisations that would like to engage with the Centre of Excellence for research partnerships or pilot projects at the national level. Chosen participants will have the chance to exhibit their solutions through demonstration stalls to policymakers, edtech practitioners, and international investors. Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 is imagined as a national platform for landscape discovery as all relevant in the ecosystem engage and assess AI-enabled education solutions at scale.
As per the Ministry, the selected participants will receive the national level communication and an opportunity to present their solutions to policy makers, government representatives, academic and research institutions, edtech practitioners, investors, philanthropic organisations and industry players.