IIT Madras Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026: Education Ministry Calls For Participation To Transform Classrooms Through Innovations

Chennai: The Education Ministry has invited innovators and researchers to join the national platform ‘Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026’ that looks to integrate age-old proven Artificial Intelligence solutions into the education system of the country.

A two-day event will be held in Delhi on February 12 and 13 to find AI-enabled tools that display measurable impact on learning outcome. Foundations, startups and academic institutions that have developed a research-backed AI solutions can apply.

It can belong to a solution for school education, higher education, workforce skilling or deep tech. Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, stated the initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which talks about using AI for solving issues like foundational literacy, teacher support, and personalisation.

Calling upon people from all over India to take part, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “India’s education system is undergoing a decisive transformation under National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework, with a strong emphasis on competency-based learning, inclusion, multilingual education and measurable learning outcomes beginning with strong foundations. In this context, AI is emerging as a powerful enabler to address persistent challenges across the education ecosystem, particularly in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, teacher support, assessment and diagnostics, personalised learning, and system-level monitoring at scale.”