IIT Kharagpur Student On Internship In Japan Dies While Swimming
Shyam Santosh Agarwal (24), was in the Department of Architecture and a resident of Maharashtra. Efforts to repatriate his body has started, reports Sunil Das.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Kharagpur: A student of IIT Kharagpur died mysteriously while swimming in the sea in Japan's Hiroshima, where he was doing an internship, authorities said on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Shyam Santosh Agarwal (24), a student of the Department of Architecture and a resident of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
IIT authorities stated that efforts are underway to repatriate his body with the assistance of Ministry of External Affairs.
Sources said, Agarwal had secured an international internship at Hiroshima University earlier this year and joined it in May. He was scheduled to return in December.
Agarwal went missing on Sunday while swimming in the sea in Hiroshima and his body was recovered following an extensive search operation. IIT Kharagpur was communicated about the matter by the accompanying professor on Monday evening.
"The student went there accompanied by a professor, who said the accident occurred while the student was swimming, not due to any academic reason. The incident is truly tragic and heart-wrenching," IIT Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty said.
Chakraborty said the Ministry of External Affairs has been informed about the matter and all necessary arrangements have been made to bring the student's body back.
"The total cost amounts to approximately Rs 6.5 lakh, which is being borne by the IIT. We stand firmly by the student's family," Chakraborty added.
Notably, around 10 students and a professor of the premier institute have died in the last 18 months.
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