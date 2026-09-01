ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kharagpur Student On Internship In Japan Dies While Swimming

Kharagpur: A student of IIT Kharagpur died mysteriously while swimming in the sea in Japan's Hiroshima, where he was doing an internship, authorities said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Santosh Agarwal (24), a student of the Department of Architecture and a resident of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

IIT authorities stated that efforts are underway to repatriate his body with the assistance of Ministry of External Affairs.

Sources said, Agarwal had secured an international internship at Hiroshima University earlier this year and joined it in May. He was scheduled to return in December.

Agarwal went missing on Sunday while swimming in the sea in Hiroshima and his body was recovered following an extensive search operation. IIT Kharagpur was communicated about the matter by the accompanying professor on Monday evening.