IIT Kharagpur Placement 2025-26: Five Students Bag Over Rs 2 Cr/Yr Job Offers, 10 Get Rs 1-2 Cr/Yr

Kharagpur: Five students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur received job offers of more than Rs 2 crore per annum and 10 got jobs with pay packages between Rs 1 crore and 2 crore per annum in the first phase of the placement process for 2025-26 session. The highest salary offered was Rs 2.44 crore per annum.

For the Career Development Centre (CDC) of IIT Kharagpur, this is one of the most extraordinary placement performances in the history of the IITs, officials said. IIT Kharagpur has surpassed the record for the fastest achievement of over 1,000 job offers, officials said.

IIT Kharagpur students received 1,501 job offers in the first phase of placement (IIT Kharagpur)

According to IIT Kharagpur sources, the success has surpassed all previous records. IIT Kharagpur has always been at the forefront in terms of merit and most domestic and international companies select engineers through placements from this premier educational institution. This year was no exception. Several renowned companies, including Tesla, Google, and Microsoft, participated in IIT Kharagpur's placement programme.