IIT Kharagpur Placement 2025-26: Five Students Bag Over Rs 2 Cr/Yr Job Offers, 10 Get Rs 1-2 Cr/Yr
IIT Kharagpur's first phase of placement for 2025-26 saw participation from industry giants like Tesla, Google, Apple, Microsoft and several others.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Kharagpur: Five students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur received job offers of more than Rs 2 crore per annum and 10 got jobs with pay packages between Rs 1 crore and 2 crore per annum in the first phase of the placement process for 2025-26 session. The highest salary offered was Rs 2.44 crore per annum.
For the Career Development Centre (CDC) of IIT Kharagpur, this is one of the most extraordinary placement performances in the history of the IITs, officials said. IIT Kharagpur has surpassed the record for the fastest achievement of over 1,000 job offers, officials said.
According to IIT Kharagpur sources, the success has surpassed all previous records. IIT Kharagpur has always been at the forefront in terms of merit and most domestic and international companies select engineers through placements from this premier educational institution. This year was no exception. Several renowned companies, including Tesla, Google, and Microsoft, participated in IIT Kharagpur's placement programme.
IIT Kharagpur officials said that by 8 am on the second day of placements, more than 1,000 students had received job offers, which the authorities claim is a record for the fastest job offers in the institution's history.
A total of 1,501 job offers were received in the first phase of placements, including 457 pre-placement offers. Among these, 15 were job offers from international companies. Five pay packages exceeding Rs 2 crore (including CTC) and 10 between Rs 1 and 2 crore (including CTC) were received. These offers came from eight domestic and two international companies.
This apart, four postgraduate students in the science (research) stream and six PhD students also received job offers during the placement process.
Renowned institutions that participated in the IIT Kharagpur placement drive included Apple, Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Airbus, Boeing, Mercedes, Qualcomm, Siemens, Amazon, Walmart, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Optiver, Databricks, JP Morgan Chase, Accenture, American Express, BlackRock, Samsung Korea, Texas Instruments, ExxonMobil, Caterpillar, Schlumberger Limited, L&T Finance, Tata Group, and many others.
Regarding the placements, Prof Sanjay Gupta, chairperson of the CDC at IIT Kharagpur, said, "The outstanding success of this year's placement season is a result of our well-organised placement model. Despite the challenging job market at the moment, the cooperation of the student placement coordinators, chairperson, vice-chairperson, and CDC office executives has helped in making this drive a success. The collective efforts of all have created opportunities for our students to build diverse and high-quality future."
