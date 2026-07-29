ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kharagpur Assistant Professor Found Dead In Campus Quarters; Police Launch Investigation

Kharagpur: The body of an assistant professor was found hanging inside his official residence on the IIT Kharagpur campus, causing shock and uproar. The deceased assistant professor has been identified as Deepak Reddy Pullaguram (35), a native of Hyderabad.

He was an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur and resided at Quarter No. 2BR-14 on the IIT campus. A native of Hyderabad, he was living alone in the accommodation provided by the institute.

Speaking to ETV about the matter, IIT Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty said, "An assistant professor from the IIT faculty has passed away. This incident is unrelated to the institute. He had been associated with IIT since 2022. The incident likely stemmed from some personal or family-related issue."

He added, "I do not believe there was any pressure from the institute on him. Upon learning about the incident, we informed the police, who arrived and recovered the body." Chakraborty further noted, "If he was a student, we could have offered counselling or held discussions. However, since he was a faculty member—an assistant professor—we were never aware of any problems he might have been facing, nor was there any opportunity to counsel him."