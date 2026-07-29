IIT Kharagpur Assistant Professor Found Dead In Campus Quarters; Police Launch Investigation
A native of Hyderabad, Deepak Reddy Pullaguram was living alone in the accommodation provided by the institute.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST
Kharagpur: The body of an assistant professor was found hanging inside his official residence on the IIT Kharagpur campus, causing shock and uproar. The deceased assistant professor has been identified as Deepak Reddy Pullaguram (35), a native of Hyderabad.
He was an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur and resided at Quarter No. 2BR-14 on the IIT campus. A native of Hyderabad, he was living alone in the accommodation provided by the institute.
Speaking to ETV about the matter, IIT Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty said, "An assistant professor from the IIT faculty has passed away. This incident is unrelated to the institute. He had been associated with IIT since 2022. The incident likely stemmed from some personal or family-related issue."
He added, "I do not believe there was any pressure from the institute on him. Upon learning about the incident, we informed the police, who arrived and recovered the body." Chakraborty further noted, "If he was a student, we could have offered counselling or held discussions. However, since he was a faculty member—an assistant professor—we were never aware of any problems he might have been facing, nor was there any opportunity to counsel him."
Commenting on the case, additional superintendent of police Bushra Bano said, "The body of an IIT Kharagpur assistant professor has been recovered. A thorough investigation into the incident is underway. The exact cause has not yet been determined, and it is not possible to comment further until the investigation concludes."
Upon receiving the news, police from the Kharagpur Town Police Station arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem. There have been several instances of unnatural deaths involving students at IIT Kharagpur in the past. Nine students have died under unnatural circumstances at the institute over the last 16 months.
Last year, seven students at IIT Kharagpur died unnatural deaths. In five of those cases, the students were found hanging. Police have stated that in each instance, the individuals had taken their own lives. Immediately after assuming office in July 2025, Chakraborty took initiatives such as the 'Setu' app, 'Mother Campus', and regular inspections, with a focus on the mental health of the students.