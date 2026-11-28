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IIT-KGP To Use $5 Million Grant From Google For Integrating AI With Ancient Knowledge

A file photo of IIT Kharagpur. ( IANS )

Kharagpur: The $5 million (roughly Rs 46 crore) grant by tech giant Google to IIT Kharagpur (KGP) will be utilised for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with Indian heritage and ancient knowledge into modern life, the institution's director Suman Chakraborty said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is an IIT-KGP alumnus, had announced the grant to the institute on November 21, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the campus to commemorate its 75th foundation day.

Speaking at an event on Saturday, Chakraborty said the grant will be used for studies related to AI, encompassing the application of the technology in sectors such as education, agriculture, and healthcare. "Indians possess a wealth of traditional knowledge, and we intend to apply these funds in that domain as well," he said. Elaborating on its functioning, he said Ayurvedic practitioners could diagnose illnesses in the past simply by examining a patient's pulse — without the need for laboratory diagnostic tests.