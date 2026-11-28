IIT-KGP To Use $5 Million Grant From Google For Integrating AI With Ancient Knowledge
Director Suman Chakraborty said we stand to gain immense insight by using AI to shed new light on the knowledge derived from the ancient traditions.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Kharagpur: The $5 million (roughly Rs 46 crore) grant by tech giant Google to IIT Kharagpur (KGP) will be utilised for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with Indian heritage and ancient knowledge into modern life, the institution's director Suman Chakraborty said.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is an IIT-KGP alumnus, had announced the grant to the institute on November 21, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the campus to commemorate its 75th foundation day.
Speaking at an event on Saturday, Chakraborty said the grant will be used for studies related to AI, encompassing the application of the technology in sectors such as education, agriculture, and healthcare. "Indians possess a wealth of traditional knowledge, and we intend to apply these funds in that domain as well," he said.
Elaborating on its functioning, he said Ayurvedic practitioners could diagnose illnesses in the past simply by examining a patient's pulse — without the need for laboratory diagnostic tests.
"This specific expertise is not universal, but part of the guru-shishya (teacher-disciple) tradition passed down directly from teacher to student. Consequently, only a small number of Ayurvedic experts possess this skill. However, if this knowledge could be digitised and integrated through AI, the possibilities would be transformative," Chakraborty explained.
Describing what this initiative will entail, he said that through subsequent analysis, AI can determine whether the individual has any underlying health issues. This allows for an initial screening, after which a detailed diagnosis can be conducted elsewhere. If ancient medical systems can be revived and applied to tasks like measuring pulse or blood pressure, it could represent a significant evolution, he added.
"By using AI to shed new light on the knowledge derived from our ancient traditions, we stand to gain a great deal of insight. We intend to use this grant from Google for such initiatives, which will allow many people to avail AI's benefit," he said.
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