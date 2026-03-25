ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kanpur To Install Spring Devices On Ceiling Fans To Prevent Suicide

Kanpur: Following more than 10 cases of suicide reported in the last three years, the administration of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has decided to install spring-loaded devices on the ceiling fans in hostels and other rooms aimed at preventing such incidents.

This step is intended not only to thwart suicide attempts by students but also to save and provide them with an opportunity to cultivate a positive mindset.

Professor Pratik Sen, dean of student affairs, said that to ensure that students and faculty members do not resort to extreme measures such as suicide, a decision has been taken to install spring-loaded devices in the ceiling fans in hostel rooms and other places.