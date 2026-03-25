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IIT Kanpur To Install Spring Devices On Ceiling Fans To Prevent Suicide

The device has been designed in such a way that if a student, for any reason, contemplates suicide, the fan itself will detach and fall.

IIT Kanpur has 15 hostels housing over 9,000 students.
IIT Kanpur has 15 hostels housing over 9,000 students. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kanpur: Following more than 10 cases of suicide reported in the last three years, the administration of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has decided to install spring-loaded devices on the ceiling fans in hostels and other rooms aimed at preventing such incidents.

This step is intended not only to thwart suicide attempts by students but also to save and provide them with an opportunity to cultivate a positive mindset.

Professor Pratik Sen, dean of student affairs, said that to ensure that students and faculty members do not resort to extreme measures such as suicide, a decision has been taken to install spring-loaded devices in the ceiling fans in hostel rooms and other places.

"There are 15 hostels in the campus housing over 9,000 students. The device has been designed in such a way that if a student, for any reason, contemplates suicide, the fan itself will detach and fall. This will effectively foil the student's fatal attempt and subsequently provide them with the motivation to reconsider their decision," Sen added.

Similarly, the curtain rods installed in hostel rooms, as well as all types of pipes on the ceilings, are to be removed. "Students will now utilise nylon cords as an alternative for drying their clothes. Preparations are underway to implement these decisions quickly. Such measures have already received the approval of all senior administrative officers of the institute," Sen said further.

A few days ago, members of a committee constituted to address suicide-related issues submitted their recommendations that included the installation of spring-loaded devices on fans and the removal of pipes from ceilings. Preparations are underway to implement these decisions at the ground level.

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TAGGED:

DEAN OF STUDENT AFFAIRS
SUICIDE PREVENTION
SUICIDE ATTEMPTS BY STUDENTS
POSITIVE MINDSET
IIT KANPUR

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