Student Dies By Suicide in IIT Kanpur; Probe On
The officials informed the family of the deceased and said that an investigation has been started.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
Kanpur: A 26-year-old B.Tech student allegedly died by suicide in a room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, officials said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Jai Singh Meena, a 2020-batch student, was a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, they said.
Upon receiving the information, the Kalyanpur police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A suicide note, stating “Sorry for everyone”, was found near the body, officials said.
Kalyanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ashutosh Kumar, stated that an investigation has been initiated after Jai's mobile phone, laptop, and other documents were seized. “No specific motive has yet been identified, and his family has been informed,” the ACP said.
The administrative officer of IIT Kanpur also expressed his grief over the student’s death. The officials said that they will now form a team to investigate the matter. Professor Brij Bhushan, Deputy Director of IIT Kanpur, said that the institute is speaking with the deceased’s friends. The administration said it stands with the family in this difficult time.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
