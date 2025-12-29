ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies By Suicide in IIT Kanpur; Probe On

Kanpur: A 26-year-old B.Tech student allegedly died by suicide in a room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, officials said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Jai Singh Meena, a 2020-batch student, was a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, they said.

Upon receiving the information, the Kalyanpur police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A suicide note, stating “Sorry for everyone”, was found near the body, officials said.

Kalyanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ashutosh Kumar, stated that an investigation has been initiated after Jai's mobile phone, laptop, and other documents were seized. “No specific motive has yet been identified, and his family has been informed,” the ACP said.

The administrative officer of IIT Kanpur also expressed his grief over the student’s death. The officials said that they will now form a team to investigate the matter. Professor Brij Bhushan, Deputy Director of IIT Kanpur, said that the institute is speaking with the deceased’s friends. The administration said it stands with the family in this difficult time.