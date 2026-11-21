ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kanpur Researchers Develop Low-Cost Solar Desalination Membrane To Make Saline Water Drinkable

Kanpur: Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur have come up with a new patented, solar-powered membrane desalination plant which can turn salty and contaminated water into drinkable water at a lower cost compared to traditional RO water purification systems.

The system has been invented by professor Jishnu Bhattacharya from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT, Kanpur. Currently, it exists in its prototype form, and the institute is looking for business partners who would help them bring the invention to the consumer market in the next two years and make it an affordable option compared to existing RO water purifiers (price range: ₹9,000 – ₹18,000).

The system utilises a membrane coated with nanoparticles, which allows for the targeted heating of the membrane's surface. This accelerates the evaporation process, effectively removing salts and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) to purify the water.

Jishnu explained that the idea for developing this system came to him in 2018, after his mother pointed out that a vast amount of water is wasted globally—a concerning issue, given that water is essential for the survival of the planet. Inspired by the adage "If there is water, there is a future," professor Jishnu decided to design this system.

He noted that his research revealed how major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi utilise solar desalination systems to convert saline (salty) water into fresh, usable water.

This system enables the practical use of seawater for daily needs. He said the system can produce 3.4 litres of fresh water per square metre from saline water containing 35 grams of salt per litre.

How does the solar membrane desalination system work?

Bhattacharya explained that the system consists of four layers and two flow channels, housed within a 2x2 metre frame. The top surface is made of glass, allowing sunlight to penetrate directly into the unit.