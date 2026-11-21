IIT Kanpur Researchers Develop Low-Cost Solar Desalination Membrane To Make Saline Water Drinkable
The system was invented by professor Jishnu Bhattacharya from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Kanpur.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:13 AM IST
Kanpur: Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur have come up with a new patented, solar-powered membrane desalination plant which can turn salty and contaminated water into drinkable water at a lower cost compared to traditional RO water purification systems.
The system has been invented by professor Jishnu Bhattacharya from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT, Kanpur. Currently, it exists in its prototype form, and the institute is looking for business partners who would help them bring the invention to the consumer market in the next two years and make it an affordable option compared to existing RO water purifiers (price range: ₹9,000 – ₹18,000).
The system utilises a membrane coated with nanoparticles, which allows for the targeted heating of the membrane's surface. This accelerates the evaporation process, effectively removing salts and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) to purify the water.
Jishnu explained that the idea for developing this system came to him in 2018, after his mother pointed out that a vast amount of water is wasted globally—a concerning issue, given that water is essential for the survival of the planet. Inspired by the adage "If there is water, there is a future," professor Jishnu decided to design this system.
He noted that his research revealed how major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi utilise solar desalination systems to convert saline (salty) water into fresh, usable water.
This system enables the practical use of seawater for daily needs. He said the system can produce 3.4 litres of fresh water per square metre from saline water containing 35 grams of salt per litre.
How does the solar membrane desalination system work?
Bhattacharya explained that the system consists of four layers and two flow channels, housed within a 2x2 metre frame. The top surface is made of glass, allowing sunlight to penetrate directly into the unit.
A tank containing the water to be treated is positioned one foot above the unit, with water channelled down into the device via pipes. Upon reaching a specialised black-coloured nano-particle layer, the surface heats up when exposed to sunlight. This triggers the processes of evaporation and condensation, which purify the water.
He further explained that the black colour is used because it absorbs sunlight, causing the layer to heat up rapidly. As the nano-layer warms, the saline water in contact with it heats up and turns into steam. Meanwhile, a 100-micron porous membrane—situated just beneath the nano-layer—contains microscopic pores that allow only water vapour to pass through, while blocking salt and keeping it in the feed channel above.
Over 99.5% of salt removed during testing
Jishnu explained that when the system was tested at the IIT Kanpur laboratory using saline water with concentrations ranging from 10 to 70 grams per litre, it successfully removed more than 99.5% of the salt. Furthermore, because the process is based on vapour separation, it is also capable of removing dissolved metals (such as arsenic and fluoride) as well as bacteria. The system can also provide information regarding water quality.
Key features
Measuring 4 square meters, this solar membrane desalination system can meet the daily drinking water requirements of a four-member family. A one-square-meter setup is capable of producing 20 litres of clean, fresh water daily and remains functional even during poor weather conditions. Several other advantages have also been highlighted.
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