ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kanpur Registers 83% Campus Placement; Chemical Engineering Tops

Kanpur: About 83% of students at IIT Kanpur secured jobs during campus placement on Monday, and those who pursued chemical engineering achieved a record of 100% placement.

According to data released by IIT Kanpur, of the 1,562 students who registered for the process, 1,295 were selected. While 85% of students in undergraduate programs secured jobs, 79% of those in postgraduate programs did so. Additionally, 638 students received internship offers and 598 accepted them.

IIT Kanpur director Prof. Manindra Agrawal said the placement drive for the 2025-26 session was balanced. "We plan to launch skill-based training programs. The institute aims to align curricula with industry needs and further strengthen industry-academia collaboration. I congratulate those IITians who secured employment," he added.

While the chemical engineering department topped in placements, computer science and engineering saw 99% of its students selected, electrical engineering 94%, mechanical engineering 88%, and mathematics and scientific computing 88%.

The campus placements in IITs often come with lucrative pay packages from multinational companies. However, students are now less open about discussing the specifics of their pay packages.