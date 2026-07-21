IIT Kanpur Registers 83% Campus Placement; Chemical Engineering Tops
Computer science and engineering recorded 99% placements, electrical engineering 94%, mechanical engineering 88%, and mathematics and scientific computing 88%. Institute to launch skill-based training programs.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Kanpur: About 83% of students at IIT Kanpur secured jobs during campus placement on Monday, and those who pursued chemical engineering achieved a record of 100% placement.
According to data released by IIT Kanpur, of the 1,562 students who registered for the process, 1,295 were selected. While 85% of students in undergraduate programs secured jobs, 79% of those in postgraduate programs did so. Additionally, 638 students received internship offers and 598 accepted them.
IIT Kanpur director Prof. Manindra Agrawal said the placement drive for the 2025-26 session was balanced. "We plan to launch skill-based training programs. The institute aims to align curricula with industry needs and further strengthen industry-academia collaboration. I congratulate those IITians who secured employment," he added.
While the chemical engineering department topped in placements, computer science and engineering saw 99% of its students selected, electrical engineering 94%, mechanical engineering 88%, and mathematics and scientific computing 88%.
The campus placements in IITs often come with lucrative pay packages from multinational companies. However, students are now less open about discussing the specifics of their pay packages.
Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow announced its best-ever B.Tech placement season. The institute said the average annual salary package rose to Rs 40 lakh, up from Rs 33.71 lakh last year, while the median package climbed sharply to Rs 41.5 lakh from Rs 26 lakh, the highest recorded by the institute so far.
A total of 204 out of 217 eligible students secured placements, translating into a placement rate of 94.01 per cent, according to IIIT Lucknow placement data.
The highest domestic package of Rs 1 crore per annum was secured by Vedant Gore, a student of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI) programme, who was recruited by global data management company Rubrik, it stated.
Students received offers from several leading technology and corporate firms, including Amazon, Google, Rubrik, Meta, Graviton, Uber, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Meesho, Harness, PayPal, Cisco and Microsoft, it added.
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