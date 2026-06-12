ETV Bharat / state

IIT Kanpur Appoints Cybersecurity Prodigy Nisarg Adhikari; Launches New Programme To Train Cyber Warriors

Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has appointed young cybersecurity talent Nisarg Adhikari as an engineer. Adhikari drew widespread attention after he exposed vulnerabilities in the CBSE's OSM system.

Announcing the development, IIT Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal said the institute has also launched a new undergraduate-level programme focused on training future cyber warriors to address the growing challenges in cybersecurity.

According to Agrawal, the increasing number of cyberattacks targeting digital infrastructure has created an urgent need for highly skilled professionals capable of safeguarding cyberspace.

"With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated, the country needs engineers who are thoroughly trained in cybersecurity. This new programme has been designed to prepare such professionals," he said.