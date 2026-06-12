IIT Kanpur Appoints Cybersecurity Prodigy Nisarg Adhikari; Launches New Programme To Train Cyber Warriors
Announcing the development, IIT Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal said the institute has also launched a new undergraduate-level programme on cyber security
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:49 AM IST
Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has appointed young cybersecurity talent Nisarg Adhikari as an engineer. Adhikari drew widespread attention after he exposed vulnerabilities in the CBSE's OSM system.
Announcing the development, IIT Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal said the institute has also launched a new undergraduate-level programme focused on training future cyber warriors to address the growing challenges in cybersecurity.
According to Agrawal, the increasing number of cyberattacks targeting digital infrastructure has created an urgent need for highly skilled professionals capable of safeguarding cyberspace.
"With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated, the country needs engineers who are thoroughly trained in cybersecurity. This new programme has been designed to prepare such professionals," he said.
The IIT Kanpur director said admission to the programme will be offered through a hackathon-based selection process aimed at identifying students with proved cybersecurity skills and practical experience.
The programme will run for approximately two years, with an emphasis on hands-on training rather than purely theoretical learning. Institute experts will ensure that preference is given to students who are already involved in cybersecurity-related work or have shown aptitude in the field.
Under the programme, students will undergo intensive practical training in cybersecurity during the initial two years. They will subsequently be offered internship opportunities with national security agencies.
Agrawal said the internships would help students understand the nature of emerging cyber risks, attack methods and defensive strategies used to protect critical systems. "The objective is to build a pool of highly capable cyber warriors who can contribute to strengthening the country's cybersecurity ecosystem," he said.
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