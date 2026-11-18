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IIT Jodhpur Study Finds Biological Links Between Meditation And Effects Of 438 Drugs

The study was conducted by Professor Mitali Mukerji of the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, along with Aditi Joshi, Dr Vignesh Muralidharan and Deep Patel. ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: Can meditation bring about measurable changes in the human body and brain? A study by scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur, has found similarities between biological changes associated with meditation and the effects of 438 different drugs. The findings offer new insights into the biological processes linked to meditation and their possible connection with mechanisms targeted by medicines that affect the brain.

The study was conducted by Professor Mitali Mukerji of the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, who works in the field of Ayurgenomics, along with her PhD scholar Aditi Joshi. Dr Vignesh Muralidharan, an expert in artificial intelligence and brain science from the same department, and Deep Patel, a former BTech student of IIT Jodhpur who is now associated with Yale University, also contributed to the research.

The study was published in the international journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience on November 9, 2026.

Meditation is generally associated with mental relaxation, stress reduction and improved mental well-being. The researchers sought to determine whether its effects extend beyond mental states and produce measurable biological changes in the body.

For this, they analysed previously collected scientific data from 106 participants in the 'Inner Engineering' meditation programme. The study examined 389 biological samples collected at four stages: before the programme, after eight weeks of preparatory sessions, following an eight-day meditation retreat and three months later.

The researchers studied changes in gene activity at different stages of the programme. Genes play an important role in regulating the functioning of cells and various biological processes in the body.

The scientists used a computational technique called the Connectivity Map to compare biological changes associated with meditation with data related to thousands of drugs.

The analysis identified associations with the biological effects of 438 different drugs. These included medicines linked to neurotransmitters such as GABA, glutamate, dopamine and serotonin, which regulate communication between nerve cells in the brain.

GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) helps regulate excessive brain activity, while glutamate plays a key role in activating nerve cells. Dopamine and serotonin are also involved in several important brain functions, including mood, motivation and other processes.

Another important aspect of the study was examining how meditation may be associated with the balance between brain activity and the mechanisms that regulate it.

Some signals in the brain activate nerve cells, while others inhibit or regulate their activity. Maintaining a balance between these processes is important for concentration, emotional regulation, learning and physical functioning.

To explore this relationship, the researchers compared their findings with previously published studies examining the effects of drugs on the brain through Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). TMS is a non-invasive technique that uses magnetic pulses to study brain activity.

The analysis included scientific studies covering 75 drugs, 55 drug classes and 21 parameters related to brain activity.