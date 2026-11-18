IIT Jodhpur Study Finds Biological Links Between Meditation And Effects Of 438 Drugs
The researchers sought to determine whether its effects extend beyond mental states and produce measurable biological changes in the body.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Jodhpur: Can meditation bring about measurable changes in the human body and brain? A study by scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur, has found similarities between biological changes associated with meditation and the effects of 438 different drugs. The findings offer new insights into the biological processes linked to meditation and their possible connection with mechanisms targeted by medicines that affect the brain.
The study was conducted by Professor Mitali Mukerji of the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, who works in the field of Ayurgenomics, along with her PhD scholar Aditi Joshi. Dr Vignesh Muralidharan, an expert in artificial intelligence and brain science from the same department, and Deep Patel, a former BTech student of IIT Jodhpur who is now associated with Yale University, also contributed to the research.
The study was published in the international journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience on November 9, 2026.
Meditation is generally associated with mental relaxation, stress reduction and improved mental well-being. The researchers sought to determine whether its effects extend beyond mental states and produce measurable biological changes in the body.
For this, they analysed previously collected scientific data from 106 participants in the 'Inner Engineering' meditation programme. The study examined 389 biological samples collected at four stages: before the programme, after eight weeks of preparatory sessions, following an eight-day meditation retreat and three months later.
The researchers studied changes in gene activity at different stages of the programme. Genes play an important role in regulating the functioning of cells and various biological processes in the body.
The scientists used a computational technique called the Connectivity Map to compare biological changes associated with meditation with data related to thousands of drugs.
The analysis identified associations with the biological effects of 438 different drugs. These included medicines linked to neurotransmitters such as GABA, glutamate, dopamine and serotonin, which regulate communication between nerve cells in the brain.
GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) helps regulate excessive brain activity, while glutamate plays a key role in activating nerve cells. Dopamine and serotonin are also involved in several important brain functions, including mood, motivation and other processes.
Another important aspect of the study was examining how meditation may be associated with the balance between brain activity and the mechanisms that regulate it.
Some signals in the brain activate nerve cells, while others inhibit or regulate their activity. Maintaining a balance between these processes is important for concentration, emotional regulation, learning and physical functioning.
To explore this relationship, the researchers compared their findings with previously published studies examining the effects of drugs on the brain through Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). TMS is a non-invasive technique that uses magnetic pulses to study brain activity.
The analysis included scientific studies covering 75 drugs, 55 drug classes and 21 parameters related to brain activity.
The researchers found that biological changes associated with meditation varied across different stages of the programme.
During the initial preparation period, associations were observed with processes involving GABA and dopamine. During intensive meditation, the findings showed links with processes involving GABA, glutamate, dopamine, serotonin and calcium channels.
The data collected three months later showed some different patterns of biological associations. The study also indicated that the biological effects of meditation may vary from one individual to another.
The study also found similarities with biological processes associated with certain medicines used to treat brain-related conditions. One example was zolpidem, a drug prescribed for insomnia that acts on GABA-related receptors in the brain.
However, the researchers clarified that these similarities do not establish that meditation works like medication or can replace medical treatment.
Professor Mitali Mukerji said meditation has traditionally been associated with mental peace and better health. The research aimed to examine whether its effects could also be understood through measurable biological changes in the body.
She said the study found associations between meditation-related gene activity and biological processes linked to several drugs that affect the brain. This could help researchers examine meditation not just as a mental practice but also in relation to the functioning of the body and brain.
The researchers believe the study could provide a direction for further investigations into the relationship between meditation and brain function.
Future studies could use techniques such as TMS, electromyography (EMG) and electroencephalography (EEG) to directly examine brain activity before and after meditation. Such research could help establish how meditation-related biological changes are connected to brain activation, regulation and adaptability.
The researchers also noted that the effects of meditation may depend on an individual's physical and mental condition, the type and duration of practice, and how regularly it is performed. People practising meditation alongside treatment for a medical condition should do so under appropriate expert guidance.
They cautioned that the study was exploratory and based on previously collected data. It did not include a separate control group of people who did not practise meditation. Brain activity among the participants was also not directly measured using TMS. Further, the gene activity data came from blood samples and cannot directly confirm changes occurring inside the brain.
The researchers noted that the findings do not establish meditation as a substitute for medicines or medical treatment. Further studies are needed to understand these biological associations and their implications.
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