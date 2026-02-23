IIT Jodhpur Scientists Discover Natural Human Protein That Can Prevent Drug-Resistant Biofilm Formation
The findings have been published in the international journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), USA.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Jodhpur: Scientists at Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) have discovered a naturally occurring human protein that can prevent the formation of dangerous and highly resistant bacterial biofilms, which is a major cause of chronic infections and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).
Biofilms are a major contributor to persistent infections and reduced antibiotic effectiveness. They commonly develop during severe infections associated with medical devices such as catheters, artificial heart valves, bone implants, and non-healing wounds. Once formed, biofilms significantly reduce the effectiveness of antibiotics, often rendering them ineffective over time.
Dr. Neha Jain explained that biofilms are among the biggest challenges in treating long-term infections because they protect bacteria from antibiotics as well as the body’s immune system.
“When we think of bacteria, we often imagine them as free-floating single cells. However, many bacteria attach to each other and form a strong protective layer known as a biofilm. This biofilm acts like a microscopic ‘shield’ made of proteins, sugars, and DNA, protecting bacteria from external attacks,” she said.
Bacteria within biofilms can be up to 1,000 times more resistant to antibiotics compared to free-floating bacteria.
What did the study discover?
In infections caused by E. coli, a key protein called Curli plays a crucial role in biofilm formation. Curli acts like a structural scaffold and helps bacteria attach to surfaces and to each other and biofilm to form.
The IIT Jodhpur research team discovered that β2-microglobulin (β2m), a protein naturally present in the human body, can block the formation of Curli at its early stage. Instead of killing the bacteria, β2-microglobulin weakens their protective structure by preventing Curli formation, thereby stopping the biofilm from developing altogether.
Dr. Jain explained that this approach is particularly promising because it does not directly kill bacteria. “The risk of developing resistance is reduced by targeting the protective shield rather than the bacteria themselves. This opens the door to new therapies inspired by the body’s own biological systems,” she said.
A new direction for global health
Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is one of the world’s most pressing health challenges. Traditional antibiotics kill bacteria, but over time this leads to the emergence of resistant strains.
The IIT Jodhpur study suggests an alternative strategy - instead of killing bacteria, weaken their protective biofilm shield. Using molecules already present in the human body could help develop safer and more sustainable treatment options.
Why is this research important
- It weakens the bacteria’s protective shield rather than directly killing them.
- It reduces the likelihood of bacteria developing resistance.
- It offers a new treatment pathway different from conventional antibiotics.
- It may also have potential applications in improving wound healing.
