IIT Jodhpur Scientists Discover Natural Human Protein That Can Prevent Drug-Resistant Biofilm Formation

Jodhpur: Scientists at Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) have discovered a naturally occurring human protein that can prevent the formation of dangerous and highly resistant bacterial biofilms, which is a major cause of chronic infections and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

The findings have been published in the international journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), USA.

Biofilms are a major contributor to persistent infections and reduced antibiotic effectiveness. They commonly develop during severe infections associated with medical devices such as catheters, artificial heart valves, bone implants, and non-healing wounds. Once formed, biofilms significantly reduce the effectiveness of antibiotics, often rendering them ineffective over time.

Dr. Neha Jain explained that biofilms are among the biggest challenges in treating long-term infections because they protect bacteria from antibiotics as well as the body’s immune system.

“When we think of bacteria, we often imagine them as free-floating single cells. However, many bacteria attach to each other and form a strong protective layer known as a biofilm. This biofilm acts like a microscopic ‘shield’ made of proteins, sugars, and DNA, protecting bacteria from external attacks,” she said.

Bacteria within biofilms can be up to 1,000 times more resistant to antibiotics compared to free-floating bacteria.

What did the study discover?