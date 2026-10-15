ETV Bharat / state

IIT Jodhpur's Novel Initiative Of AI-Driven, Robot-Assisted Ultrasound, Heart Scan, Diagnosis

IIT Jodhpur's Medical AI Systems Lab (MAISys Lab) has developed technologies to enhance the accuracy and consistency of medical diagnostics, reduce the time required to generate diagnostic reports, and revolutionise methods used for practical training of future doctors.

Researchers led by Deepak Mishra, associate professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, are exploring solutions to practical healthcare challenges using AI, robotics, and computing technologies. The research focuses on three key areas: AI-assisted robotic ultrasound examinations, computer-based analysis of medical scans, and medical education through simulation.

Robot-assisted ultrasound (IIT Jodhpur)

Mishra noted that AI has the potential to bring meaningful change to healthcare, provided it is guided by the actual needs of doctors, patients, and medical students. "At the MAISys Lab, we are integrating AI, robotics, and computing technologies to address a range of challenges from capturing ultrasound images of the heart to analysing medical scans and simulating clinical procedures," he explained.

"Our objective is to develop technologies that support healthcare professionals, enhance the efficacy of medical procedures, and create more interactive learning opportunities for future healthcare workers. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that technological innovation serves as a truly effective aid in medical practice and patient care," Mishra explained.

According to him, technology is truly meaningful only when it provides solutions to the real-world challenges faced by doctors and patients. The objective of the Lab is not merely to develop code or machines, but to assist medical experts in their work, thereby minimising the scope for human error in diagnosing diseases. This research focuses on addressing several key challenges in healthcare: the increasing workload on medical specialists, the time-intensive nature of analysing complex medical reports and scans, and the need for better practical training opportunities for medical students and healthcare professionals.

Simulation-Based Medical Education (IIT Jodhpur)

Enhancing Effectiveness of Medical Practice

The primary goal of this research is to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, and medical expertise to develop technologies that make a physician’s work more effective and improve medical education. Ultrasound imaging is considered one of the safest, most cost-effective, and convenient diagnostic tools in medicine; it is highly portable, allowing it to be easily moved between rooms or even transported to remote areas. However, the clarity of ultrasound images depends heavily on the angle and pressure applied by the clinician when positioning the ultrasound probe (the scanning device) on the patient's body.