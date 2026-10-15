IIT Jodhpur's Novel Initiative Of AI-Driven, Robot-Assisted Ultrasound, Heart Scan, Diagnosis
The research focuses on AI-assisted robotic ultrasound examinations, computer-based analysis of medical scans, and simulation-based medical education, reports Manoj Verma
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has initiated a major transformation in patient care and diagnostic processes by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics into clinical workflows.
IIT Jodhpur's Medical AI Systems Lab (MAISys Lab) has developed technologies to enhance the accuracy and consistency of medical diagnostics, reduce the time required to generate diagnostic reports, and revolutionise methods used for practical training of future doctors.
Researchers led by Deepak Mishra, associate professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, are exploring solutions to practical healthcare challenges using AI, robotics, and computing technologies. The research focuses on three key areas: AI-assisted robotic ultrasound examinations, computer-based analysis of medical scans, and medical education through simulation.
Mishra noted that AI has the potential to bring meaningful change to healthcare, provided it is guided by the actual needs of doctors, patients, and medical students. "At the MAISys Lab, we are integrating AI, robotics, and computing technologies to address a range of challenges from capturing ultrasound images of the heart to analysing medical scans and simulating clinical procedures," he explained.
"Our objective is to develop technologies that support healthcare professionals, enhance the efficacy of medical procedures, and create more interactive learning opportunities for future healthcare workers. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that technological innovation serves as a truly effective aid in medical practice and patient care," Mishra explained.
According to him, technology is truly meaningful only when it provides solutions to the real-world challenges faced by doctors and patients. The objective of the Lab is not merely to develop code or machines, but to assist medical experts in their work, thereby minimising the scope for human error in diagnosing diseases. This research focuses on addressing several key challenges in healthcare: the increasing workload on medical specialists, the time-intensive nature of analysing complex medical reports and scans, and the need for better practical training opportunities for medical students and healthcare professionals.
Enhancing Effectiveness of Medical Practice
The primary goal of this research is to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, and medical expertise to develop technologies that make a physician’s work more effective and improve medical education. Ultrasound imaging is considered one of the safest, most cost-effective, and convenient diagnostic tools in medicine; it is highly portable, allowing it to be easily moved between rooms or even transported to remote areas. However, the clarity of ultrasound images depends heavily on the angle and pressure applied by the clinician when positioning the ultrasound probe (the scanning device) on the patient's body.
This is particularly critical in the case of cardiac ultrasound, known as echocardiography, which requires significant experience and specialised skill to obtain accurate and clear images. Even a minor oversight can lead to an incomplete assessment of heart function or valve performance. The team at IIT Jodhpur is training AI systems and robotic arms to automatically position the ultrasound probe at the correct location with precise pressure. This ensures that the quality of the examination is no longer solely dependent on an individual's personal skill, making high-quality diagnostic care accessible even in remote hospitals.
AI-based Analysis of Medical Scans
The research team is developing computer-based methods to analyse various types of medical imaging, including CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds. In cases of severe road accidents or chest injuries, ribs are frequently fractured. The human body has 24 ribs, and for a radiologist, examining each rib individually in a CT scan is a time-consuming and tedious task. In emergency situations, where every minute counts, the time required to analyse these scans can increase the risk to the patient.
To address this critical challenge, the research team is working on an 'Agentic AI' system. This technology operates within the field of medical image computing. It is designed to process thousands of images from CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds in a matter of seconds, identifying and highlighting any abnormalities. The system automatically analyses the precise location and severity of rib fractures, as well as the condition of the bones and presents the findings to the doctor in the format of a standard medical report. This significantly reduces the time required for a radiologist to interpret the images, enabling them to make immediate clinical decisions.
Simulation Technology to Bring New Dimension to Medical Education
A major limitation in medical education is that while students can learn theoretical concepts from books and videos, they require practical experience to master complex procedures.
Training often relies on the availability of patients and actual surgical procedures. In a real operating theatre, there is no room for experimentation while learning. To bridge this gap, a team at IIT Jodhpur is developing simulation-based digital tools. Based on virtual reality and advanced computing, these tools allow students to repeatedly practice surgical procedures and medical examinations. A key feature of these tools is that surgical scenarios, such as variations in a patient's anatomy, sudden bleeding, or other complications, can be adjusted through simple inputs or digital commands. This enables medical students to learn from their mistakes without putting patients at risk, while also helping to build their self-confidence.
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