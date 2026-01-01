ETV Bharat / state

IIT Jodhpur Files Record 86 IPRs in 2025 Cementing Its Position As A Research Hub

Jodhpur: The Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur, in its quest for excellence in research, filed as many as 86 intellectual property rights (IPRs) in 2025.

It was the highest number of IPR filings in a single year since the institute's inception, establishing it as a strong hub for research-based innovation and technology development.

The IPRs filed by the institute in 2025 include 77 patent applications, five design registrations, and four copyrights, covering a wide range of emerging and multi-disciplinary areas. The steady increase in IPR filings reflects the growing awareness and active engagement among faculty members, researchers, and students regarding intellectual property protection.

Patent applications relate to areas such as advanced engineering solutions, health technologies, materials and manufacturing processes, energy systems, and digital innovations.