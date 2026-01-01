IIT Jodhpur Files Record 86 IPRs in 2025 Cementing Its Position As A Research Hub
The IPRs filed by the institute in 2025 include 77 patent applications, five design registrations, and four copyrights.
Jodhpur: The Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur, in its quest for excellence in research, filed as many as 86 intellectual property rights (IPRs) in 2025.
It was the highest number of IPR filings in a single year since the institute's inception, establishing it as a strong hub for research-based innovation and technology development.
The IPRs filed by the institute in 2025 include 77 patent applications, five design registrations, and four copyrights, covering a wide range of emerging and multi-disciplinary areas. The steady increase in IPR filings reflects the growing awareness and active engagement among faculty members, researchers, and students regarding intellectual property protection.
Patent applications relate to areas such as advanced engineering solutions, health technologies, materials and manufacturing processes, energy systems, and digital innovations.
Many of the inventions focus on solving real-life problems, with a special emphasis on affordability, sustainability, and scalability, aligned with national priorities and societal needs. The achievement further strengthens IIT Jodhpur's growing role in India's research and innovation ecosystem.
By actively promoting intellectual property creation and protection, the institute aims to accelerate technology transfer, industry collaboration, and startup incubation, thereby meaningfully contributing to the national mission of a self-reliant India and innovation-led growth.
IIT, Jodhpur Director Prof Avinash Kumar Agarwal stated that this record number of IPR filings reflects IIT Jodhpur's deep commitment to purposeful research. "Our constant endeavor has been to create knowledge that creates impact, solutions that are ethical, sustainable, and aligned with national needs. I commend the commitment and innovative spirit of our faculty, researchers, and students for this achievement. This achievement provides a strong foundation for further strengthening technology transfer and industry collaboration," he said.
The Director explained that licensing of IPRs will transform research products and processes, creating wealth for the country, contributing to the realization of the vision of a 'developed India'.
