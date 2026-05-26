ETV Bharat / state

IIT Jodhpur Develops Luminescent Paint, Gas Sensor Using Borophene

Pranay Ranjan and his team from Department of Metallurgical and Material Engineering, are conducting a research on futuristic two-dimensional materials that possess exceptional electrical, optical, and mechanical properties. ( ETV Bharat )

Led by Pranay Ranjan from the Department of Metallurgical and Material Engineering, the team is conducting a research on futuristic two-dimensional (2D) materials like ultra thin substances, just a few atoms thick, that possess exceptional electrical, optical, and mechanical properties. The laboratory is currently garnering national attention, particularly for its work on Borophene.

This work is poised to unlock new possibilities for future "wonder materials" applicable in energy systems, smart sensors, and self-illuminating roadways. This significant research is being conducted at IIT Jodhpur’s NanoSense Lab.

Jodhpur: Scientists at IIT Jodhpur are working to chart a new direction in the field of materials science. They are fabricating advanced materials at the level of atomic scale that could have a profound impact on energy storage, environmental sensors, smart infrastructure, and next-generation electronics technologies.

Borophene is one of the lightest and most promising 2D materials in the world. It holds potential applications in high-performance batteries, supercapacitors, advanced gas sensors, and nanoelectronics. "We are seeking to answer a fundamental question: can we design materials at the atomic level? And if so, how can these materials enhance the technologies people use in their daily lives? Our efforts are not limited merely to scientific discovery; we aim to translate these materials from the laboratory into technologies that offer direct utility to both society and industry."

Pranay Ranjan and his team (ETV Bharat)

One of the most socially relevant innovations emerging from the NanoSense Lab is a self-illuminating paint technology. This product was developed in collaboration with private institutions. The paint absorbs sunlight during the day and, through a process known as phosphorescence, emits its own light at night. This technology has successfully undergone temperature and humidity testing. It can be utilised in highway dividers, road curves, public safety signages, emergency exits, and energy-efficient urban infrastructure.

At the NanoSense Lab, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, a highly sensitive Borophene-based gas sensor is also being developed. These sensors can identify hazardous gases by measuring minute changes in the electrical resistance of Borophene when exposed to various gaseous environments. This research holds immense significance in the fields of industrial safety, environmental monitoring, healthcare diagnostics, and smart city technologies.

Ranjan noted that, significantly, these sensors are being tested not merely under controlled laboratory conditions, but also in environments simulating real-world scenarios involving mixed gases and fluctuating atmospheric conditions.

IIT Jodhpur’s NanoSense Lab is positioning the institute as a frontrunner among Indian institutions conducting next-generation research in materials science. Through the synergy of fundamental research, industrial collaborations, and innovations with large-scale utility, the institute is actively developing such technologies—whether in the realm of smart energy systems, safer roadways, or indigenous deep-tech manufacturing. As global industries increasingly pivot toward lighter, faster, and AI-enabled materials, IIT Jodhpur’s "Atom-by-Atom Engineering" approach is poised to serve as a critical foundation for the technologies of the future.