IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Ultra Light, Ultra Strong Super Metal For Use In Defence, Aerospace Sectors

Jodhpur: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have developed a revolutionary titanium-aluminide (TiAl) alloy under the Make in India initiative that is poised to redefine metals used in aerospace and defence sectors.

The new material, named TiAl-CA, solves decades-old challenges in developing lightweight metals, offering unprecedented strength at high temperatures while maintaining low weight. Currently, the metals used in aircraft engines are either too heavy or lose their strength at extreme temperatures. The research was published in the coveted journal Materials Horizons.

Developed by Prof SS Naine and his researchers AR Balpande and A Dutta of the Advanced Materials Design and Processing Group, Department of Materials Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, the new alloy maintains a gigapascal (GPa)-level yield strength even at temperatures of 900 degree Celsius, a level that current alternatives cannot withstand.

Additionally, the excellent properties of the new metal make it suitable for advanced 3D printing technologies such as electron beam melting (EBM) and laser powder bed fusion (LPBF).