IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Ultra Light, Ultra Strong Super Metal For Use In Defence, Aerospace Sectors
The new metal called TiAI-CA maintains gigapascal-level yield strength even at temperatures of 900 degree Celsius.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST
Jodhpur: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have developed a revolutionary titanium-aluminide (TiAl) alloy under the Make in India initiative that is poised to redefine metals used in aerospace and defence sectors.
The new material, named TiAl-CA, solves decades-old challenges in developing lightweight metals, offering unprecedented strength at high temperatures while maintaining low weight. Currently, the metals used in aircraft engines are either too heavy or lose their strength at extreme temperatures. The research was published in the coveted journal Materials Horizons.
Developed by Prof SS Naine and his researchers AR Balpande and A Dutta of the Advanced Materials Design and Processing Group, Department of Materials Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, the new alloy maintains a gigapascal (GPa)-level yield strength even at temperatures of 900 degree Celsius, a level that current alternatives cannot withstand.
Additionally, the excellent properties of the new metal make it suitable for advanced 3D printing technologies such as electron beam melting (EBM) and laser powder bed fusion (LPBF).
Prof Naine explained that the alloy maintains excellent oxidation resistance even at high temperatures, which is a major engineering innovation. The uniqueness of TiAl-CA lies in its unique structure. Previously developed TiAl alloys required the addition of elements such as boron or carbon, which made them brittle and difficult to process. "The IIT Jodhpur team has developed the alloy without boron. We are preparing for creep and fatigue testing to ensure this next-generation material can be put to practical use," he said.
The research team explained that metallic elements such as niobium (Nb), molybdenum (Mo), tantalum (Ta), tungsten (W), and vanadium (V) were mixed in precise proportions into a TiAl matrix. This combination makes this alloy extremely strong and flexible. The new metal's performance is exceptional. It has a yield strength of approximately 1.1 GPa at room temperature and maintains this strength even at 900 degree Celsius.
Compared to its weight, it has approximately half the density (4.13 g/cc) of conventional nickel-based superalloys, while conventional superalloys range from 7.75 to 9.25 g/cc. The successful development of this ultralight and ultrastrong supermetal will prove to be a major advantage for fuel-efficient aeroengine manufacturing. Its use in aerospace and defense equipment will reduce the weight of their components, save energy and also reduce carbon emissions.
