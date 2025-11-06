ETV Bharat / state

IIT Jodhpur And BSF Sign MoU To Develop Advanced Indigenous Security Technologies

Jodhpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) and the Border Security Force (BSF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and implement advanced indigenous technologies that strengthen border security and surveillance systems.

The MoU was signed by BSF Inspector General ML Garg and IIT Jodhpur Director Prof Avinash Kumar Agarwal.

Under this dynamic partnership, both institutions will pioneer the development of drone and anti-drone systems, innovative AI-powered surveillance solutions, robust communication networks, smart border management tools, and other cutting-edge technologies aimed at transforming operational efficiency along India’s borders.