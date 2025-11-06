IIT Jodhpur And BSF Sign MoU To Develop Advanced Indigenous Security Technologies
They will develop drone and anti-drone systems, AI surveillance, secure communication networks and smart border management technologies to strengthen border operations.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) and the Border Security Force (BSF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and implement advanced indigenous technologies that strengthen border security and surveillance systems.
The MoU was signed by BSF Inspector General ML Garg and IIT Jodhpur Director Prof Avinash Kumar Agarwal.
Under this dynamic partnership, both institutions will pioneer the development of drone and anti-drone systems, innovative AI-powered surveillance solutions, robust communication networks, smart border management tools, and other cutting-edge technologies aimed at transforming operational efficiency along India’s borders.
Prof Avinash Kumar Agarwal said the collaboration will help translate India’s scientific and technological capabilities into practical solutions for national security. IG Garg of the Rajasthan Frontier said the joint effort will promote indigenous innovation and self-reliance in border management technology.
The Manekshaw Centre of Excellence for National Security Studies and Research at IIT Jodhpur, which focuses on strategic innovation, indigenous defence technology development, and capacity building, will coordinate the partnership. The BSF Institute of Communication and Information Technology will also contribute.
This MoU signals a stronger collaboration between academic institutions and security forces to develop next-generation homeland security technologies. It aims to support India’s goal of building smart, secure, and technology-driven borders.
The issue of drone-based smuggling along the Pakistan border remains a key challenge. While BSF has deployed anti-drone systems in several areas, the force is working to further strengthen its capabilities to counter the threat in the future.
