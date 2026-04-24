IIT (ISM) Scientists Develop Technology To Convert Plastic Waste Into Clean Hydrogen Fuel
This technology can generate two high-value outputs: hydrogen gas, a clean fuel, and carbon nanotubes, a premium material widely used in advanced industries
Published : April 24, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Dhanbad: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, have developed an innovative technology that can convert plastic waste directly into clean hydrogen fuel.
With the growing concerns of plastic pollution, waste accumulation across places, and global fuel supply chain disruption due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the concern over the availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG is rising.
The innovation addresses both challenges. Researchers from the institute’s Chemical Engineering Department have designed a plasma reactor-based technology that not only eliminates plastic waste but also produces valuable by-products.
The project was led by Professor Ejaz Ahmad, Head of the Department, with contributions from researchers Indramohan and Shiv Shankar Prasad.
The standout feature of this technology is its ability to generate two high-value outputs: hydrogen gas, a clean fuel, and carbon nanotubes, a premium material widely used in advanced industries. Researchers said the system can also process biomass, such as crop residue.
The team took nearly a year to develop the technology, and laboratory trials have shown promising results. The process for securing a patent is currently underway.
According to the scientists, the worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East could impact the supply of domestic cooking gas and vehicle fuels. In this context, hydrogen produced through this method could be a reliable alternative energy source in the future.
The carbon nanotubes generated through this process have a market value of over Rs 1 lakh per kilogram. These materials are used in applications such as bulletproof jackets, electronic devices, and composite materials, which makes the technology economically viable.
If implemented on a large scale, this innovation could help India move closer to energy self-reliance.
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