ETV Bharat / state

IIT (ISM) Scientists Develop Technology To Convert Plastic Waste Into Clean Hydrogen Fuel

Dhanbad: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, have developed an innovative technology that can convert plastic waste directly into clean hydrogen fuel.

With the growing concerns of plastic pollution, waste accumulation across places, and global fuel supply chain disruption due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the concern over the availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG is rising.

IIT (ISM) Scientists Develop Technology To Convert Plastic Waste Into Clean Hydrogen Fuel (ETV Bharat)

The innovation addresses both challenges. Researchers from the institute’s Chemical Engineering Department have designed a plasma reactor-based technology that not only eliminates plastic waste but also produces valuable by-products.

The project was led by Professor Ejaz Ahmad, Head of the Department, with contributions from researchers Indramohan and Shiv Shankar Prasad.