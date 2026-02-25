ETV Bharat / state

IIT(ISM) Dhanbad To Launch MTech Course On Critical Minerals

IIT(ISM) believes that churning out experts on lithium, rare earth elements, and other critical minerals is the need of the hour. The initiative will not only open up new career opportunities for students but will also be an important step towards a self-reliant India, improving energy security.

These courses, with approximately 20 setas each, will commence shortly after the approval of the Senate. A Centre of Excellence (CoE) has already been set up at the institute to promote this field, which was recently inaugurated by Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Dhanbad: The growing demand for electric vehicles, semiconductors and green energy has heightened the importance of critical minerals. Keeping the future needs in mind, the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, has decided to introduce three new courses, including Critical Minerals, at the MTech level from the 2026–27 session.

IIT(ISM) deputy director Prof. Dheeraj Kumar said the Mining Department has a history of over 100 years. "While the focus was on traditional mining and minerals, critical minerals now play a vital role in modern fields such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. In the future, a large number of specialists will be needed for the energy sector and high-tech industries. Keeping this in mind, the MTech courses are being launched," he added.

Kumar said a notification will be issued soon after receiving Senate approval, and academic collaborations with European universities are also planned for the course. "Metallic mining industries will also be integrated, allowing students to spend a year in theory at the institute and another year in practical training in industry. Research is also underway on critical minerals present in mining dumps," he added.

The institute believes that collaboration between industry and academia will significantly expand this sector and strengthen India's strategic mineral resources.

IIT(ISM) deputy director Prof. Dheeraj Kumar. (ETV Bharat)

Critical minerals are minerals that form the backbone of modern technology and the energy sector. These include elements such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, and rare earth elements. Lithium and cobalt are used in electric vehicle batteries, while silicon and gallium are used in semiconductor and chip manufacturing. Rare earth elements are used in wind turbines, defence equipment, and high-tech magnets.

Experts believe that the role of these minerals will only increase in the future for energy security and technological self-reliance. Hence, there is a strong emphasis on research and the development of experts in this field.