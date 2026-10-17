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IIT-ISM Dhanbad Study Sheds Light On 2023 Titan Submersible Sinking In North Atlantic Ocean

Dhanbad: Researchers at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad have conducted a study to unravel the cause of the 2023 Titan submersible sinking in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The study has been published in the prestigious international research journal, Engineering Failure Analysis.

Titan was a commercial submersible, a small vessel designed for deep-water exploration, built by an American underwater tourism company to take tourists to the depths of the ocean to view the wreckage of the historic ship, Titanic.

On June 18, 2023, during a deep-sea expedition, a catastrophic implosion occurred, and the immense external pressure of the ocean caused the vessel’s structure to suddenly collapse.

Due to this, all five people on board perished, with the incident raising serious questions regarding the design, construction, and safety testing of deep-sea submersibles.

Key Research Findings

The lead author of the study is Sanjeev Kumar, with Siddharth Singh Gusen as a co-author, and the research has been conducted under the guidance of Professor Rashmi Ranjan Das, who serves as the corresponding author.

According to the researchers, the Titan’s structure consisted of three primary components: the front and rear sections were made of titanium, while the central main structure was constructed from carbon fiber composite. These sections were joined together using an adhesive.

Carbon fiber is lightweight and possesses high tensile strength along its fiber direction, and it is widely used in aviation and advanced engineering.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, microscopic cracks within a structure are often invisible to the naked eye. “If these cracks grow and merge with other damaged areas, the structural integrity can be severely compromised.”

A key feature of the study is the use of computational fracture mechanics, a branch of engineering focused on the study of cracks.

The researchers developed a computer model of the Titan submersible and employed finite element analysis to examine stress distribution and potential damage across various components. This revealed where "stress is likely to concentrate and how the risk of crack formation or the separation of layers might evolve."

Challenges And Limitations

The primary challenge was a lack of data. Researchers said conducting experiments under actual deep-sea conditions was not feasible, due to which the model’s results had to be validated based on technical reports, photographs, and existing investigation findings.

According to Professor Das, verifying the results derived from the "computer model proved to be the most difficult aspect, as the team had to rely on available imagery and reports."