IIT-ISM Dhanbad Study Sheds Light On 2023 Titan Submersible Sinking In North Atlantic Ocean
Study on the the 2023 Titan submersible sinking has been published in the prestigious international research journal Engineering Failure Analysis.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Dhanbad: Researchers at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad have conducted a study to unravel the cause of the 2023 Titan submersible sinking in the North Atlantic Ocean.
The study has been published in the prestigious international research journal, Engineering Failure Analysis.
Titan was a commercial submersible, a small vessel designed for deep-water exploration, built by an American underwater tourism company to take tourists to the depths of the ocean to view the wreckage of the historic ship, Titanic.
On June 18, 2023, during a deep-sea expedition, a catastrophic implosion occurred, and the immense external pressure of the ocean caused the vessel’s structure to suddenly collapse.
Due to this, all five people on board perished, with the incident raising serious questions regarding the design, construction, and safety testing of deep-sea submersibles.
Key Research Findings
The lead author of the study is Sanjeev Kumar, with Siddharth Singh Gusen as a co-author, and the research has been conducted under the guidance of Professor Rashmi Ranjan Das, who serves as the corresponding author.
According to the researchers, the Titan’s structure consisted of three primary components: the front and rear sections were made of titanium, while the central main structure was constructed from carbon fiber composite. These sections were joined together using an adhesive.
Carbon fiber is lightweight and possesses high tensile strength along its fiber direction, and it is widely used in aviation and advanced engineering.
According to Sanjeev Kumar, microscopic cracks within a structure are often invisible to the naked eye. “If these cracks grow and merge with other damaged areas, the structural integrity can be severely compromised.”
A key feature of the study is the use of computational fracture mechanics, a branch of engineering focused on the study of cracks.
The researchers developed a computer model of the Titan submersible and employed finite element analysis to examine stress distribution and potential damage across various components. This revealed where "stress is likely to concentrate and how the risk of crack formation or the separation of layers might evolve."
Challenges And Limitations
The primary challenge was a lack of data. Researchers said conducting experiments under actual deep-sea conditions was not feasible, due to which the model’s results had to be validated based on technical reports, photographs, and existing investigation findings.
According to Professor Das, verifying the results derived from the "computer model proved to be the most difficult aspect, as the team had to rely on available imagery and reports."
Lessons For The Future
The Titan disaster has revealed that the safety of any deep-sea structure cannot be guaranteed solely by selecting strong materials.
Other factors based on a "rigorous scientific assessment" include material quality, manufacturing processes, "the integrity of bonded layers, presence of potential microscopic cracks, and the impact of cyclic pressure."
What Was Titan Submersible Like?
The submersible could accommodate a maximum of five people. There was space for one pilot and four passengers, but there were no seats inside, and the occupants had to sit on the floor.
It also featured a small, basic toilet, while the entire vessel was operated using a modified video-game controller. For emergencies, it was equipped with a 96-hour life-support oxygen supply for the passengers.
How did it operate?
Titan could not launch from the shore on its own, and it was transported by a large commercial support vessel to the area of the ocean where the Titanic wreckage lies. At the spot, it was lowered into the water via a small launching platform.
The submersible did not have a functional GPS system. On the contrary, crew members on the support vessel at the surface would send navigation instructions to the pilot inside via text messages.
How Did The Accident Occur ?
The accident took place on the morning of June 18, 2023, as the submersible descended into the North Atlantic Ocean, approximately 644 km off the coast of Newfoundland (Canada), heading toward the wreckage of the Titanic.
Within just one hour and 45 minutes into the journey, all contact between the Titan and the surface vessel was lost. After the disappearance of the submersible, the navies and coast guards of the United States, Canada, and other nations launched a massive international search operation.
Following nearly 80 hours of search, a robotic submersible operating on the seabed discovered fragments of the Titan with the debris scattered across the ocean floor, about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic wreckage.
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