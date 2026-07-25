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IIT-ISM Dhanbad Researchers Develop Cement-Free Paver Blocks Using Industrial Waste, Get Patent

A key feature of this technology is its utilisation of four distinct types of industrial and mineral waste. These materials include fly ash from Maithon Power Limited, Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS) from Durgapur Steel Plant, Basalt Waste Dust (BWD) from a rock-crushing plant in Dhanbad and BOF steel slag from Tata Steel, Jamshedpur.

Addressing these challenges, researchers at IIT-ISM have developed a technology that eliminates the need for cement, natural sand and stone.

However, this growth is accompanied by serious environmental concerns. The cement industry alone accounts for approximately 7% of total global carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. Cement manufacturing requires vast amounts of energy. Furthermore, construction activities involve the large-scale extraction of river sand and natural stone, leading to environmental imbalances.

Research indicates that India’s cement production stood at approximately 270 million tonnes in 2015 and rose to 453 million tonnes by 2025, marking an increase of nearly 68% over a decade. Rapid infrastructure development, smart city projects, national highways, bridges and urbanisation across the country have consistently driven up the demand for cement.

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and carbon emissions and the construction sector, particularly the cement industry, is being considered major contributors to this problem, the technology developed by IIT-ISM not only offers an alternative to cement but also reinforces the ‘Waste to Wealth’ concept by transforming industrial waste into useful construction material.

This is not only a scientific achievement but also as a major step towards environmental conservation, industrial waste management and low-carbon construction technology.

Dhanbad: Professor Satadru Das Adhikari and researcher Deepanshu Jain from the Department of Civil Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-ISM) Dhanbad have developed a technology that enables production of high-quality paver blocks without using cement. For this, industrial waste, previously considered an environmental challenge, is used to make a robust foundation for road and construction projects. The innovation was granted an Indian patent in July 2026.

Fly ash and GGBS act as binders, while Basalt Waste Dust completely replaces river sand. Meanwhile, BOF steel slag serves as a substitute for natural aggregate. Thus, the technology virtually eliminates dependence on natural resources.

The patent certificate (ETV Bharat)

Researchers have utilised a dry activator named Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate (SMSP) in this technology. "Conventional geopolymer technology requires the preparation of liquid solutions of sodium hydroxide and sodium silicate, which are relatively difficult to handle and store. However, this new technology employs a dry activator, making the production process simpler, safer and more practical for industrial application," explain the researchers Satadru and Deepanshu.

The process of manufacturing paver blocks is also far simpler than conventional techniques. First, the moisture content of the aggregates is controlled. Next, the BOF steel slag is mixed with water for three to five minutes. The complete mixture is then prepared by combining Basalt Waste Dust, fly ash, GGBS, and SMSP. The required amount of water and superplasticiser is added, and the mixture is blended for approximately five to eight minutes. The prepared mixture is poured into pre-formed moulds and subjected to vibration. After about 20 to 24 hours, the blocks are removed from the moulds.

IIT-ISM Dhanbad Researchers Develop Cement-Free Paver Blocks Using Industrial Waste, Gets Patent (ETV Bharat)

Another important feature of this technology is that the blocks do not require curing in water tanks or kilns. They can be produced in an environment with a standard temperature of 25±2°C and approximately 75% humidity. This results in savings in both water and energy, Sitadru adds.

During the research, two different designs of paver blocks were tested. For the first model, A-A(1) (250×120×80 mm), the 28-day compressive strength of blocks made with natural aggregates was 43.81 MPa, whereas blocks made from industrial waste recorded a strength of 52.62 MPa.

IIT-ISM Dhanbad Researchers Develop Cement-Free Paver Blocks Using Industrial Waste, Gets Patent (ETV Bharat)

In the second model, B-M(2) (200×115×65 mm), the strength of blocks with natural aggregates was 55.83 MPa, while blocks using waste aggregates achieved a compressive strength of 64.37 MPa. Thus, in both instances, the new blocks proved to be stronger than conventional ones.

"This technology can be useful for various types of construction work, including parking areas, walkways, educational campuses, industrial flooring, warehouse yards, precast paving and low-speed roadways," adds Deepanshu.

IIT-ISM Dhanbad Researchers Develop Cement-Free Paver Blocks Using Industrial Waste, Gets Patent (ETV Bharat)

Experts believe that if the technology is adopted on a large scale, it could see widespread application in smart cities, municipal areas, industrial zones, railway stations, public premises, and government construction projects.

Dhanbad is a major hub for coal production, thermal power plants, the steel industry, and mining activities. Large quantities of fly ash, steel slag and stone-crushing waste are generated here annually.

Until now, a significant portion of this material was considered useless. However, this patent demonstrates that the very industrial waste generated by these industries can serve as the foundation for high-quality construction products. This will not only help alleviate waste management issues but could also lead to the emergence of new industries and employment opportunities.

IIT-ISM Dhanbad Researchers Develop Cement-Free Paver Blocks Using Industrial Waste, Gets Patent (ETV Bharat)

According to experts, adopting this technology will reduce the demand for cement, thereby lowering carbon emissions. The reduced use of river sand and natural stone will help conserve natural resources. Reusing industrial waste will alleviate the burden on landfills and foster a circular economy. Water savings will also be achieved, as the technology eliminates the need for traditional water curing.

Why the innovation matters (ETV Bharat Graphics Team)

Now that the patent has been secured, the key question is how quickly the technology can be commercialised. If industries, municipal bodies, government agencies, and construction companies adopt it, this technology could chart a new course for the construction sector, not just in Jharkhand, but across the country.