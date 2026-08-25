IIT Hyderabad Professor's Pioneering Research On Raindrop Formation Earns Him National Teachers Award
Prof Kirti Chandra Sahu work on the on the shape and size distributions of raindrops at different altitudes contributes to more accurate rainfall prediction.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: A teacher at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has been selected for the prestigious National Awards to Teachers 2026 (NAT 2026) over excellence in academics and research including his pioneering studies on the shape and size distributions of raindrops at different altitudes contributes to more accurate rainfall prediction.
Prof Kirti Chandra Sahu of the IITH's Department of Chemical Engineering, is among the 21 awardees selected for NAT 2026 by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Government of India. The National Awards to Teachers recognize exceptional educators for their outstanding contributions to teaching, research, innovation, mentoring, and academic leadership.
The award comprises a Silver Medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and will be presented by the President of India.
In a post on X, IITH congratulated Prof Kirti Chandra Sahu over the feat. A distinguished teacher, researcher, and academic leader, Prof Sahu's pioneering research on the shape and size distributions of raindrops at different altitudes contributes to more accurate rainfall prediction.
He has developed a unique experimental facility from scratch that simulates the atmospheric conditions raindrops experience as they descend from clouds to the ground, with potential applications in weather forecasting and climate modelling.
#MomentOfPride #IITH#IITHyderabad congratulates Prof. Kirti Chandra Sahu, Department of Chemical Engineering, on being selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2026 (NAT 2026) by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Government of India.— IIT Hyderabad (@IITHyderabad) August 24, 2026
The National… pic.twitter.com/uexnFLu12O
As a founding faculty member of IIT Hyderabad, he has made significant contributions to curriculum development, student mentoring, and academic leadership. Prof. Sahu is a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Young Scientist Award from the Indian National Science Academy, the National Academy of Sciences India, and the Indian Academy of Sciences, as well as the VASVIK Award.
He is a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the Indian Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Physics, UK. He has also been awarded the J. C. Bose Grant (formerly known as the J. C. Bose National Fellowship).
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