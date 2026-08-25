ETV Bharat / state

IIT Hyderabad Professor's Pioneering Research On Raindrop Formation Earns Him National Teachers Award

Hyderabad: A teacher at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has been selected for the prestigious National Awards to Teachers 2026 (NAT 2026) over excellence in academics and research including his pioneering studies on the shape and size distributions of raindrops at different altitudes contributes to more accurate rainfall prediction.

Prof Kirti Chandra Sahu of the IITH's Department of Chemical Engineering, is among the 21 awardees selected for NAT 2026 by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Government of India. The National Awards to Teachers recognize exceptional educators for their outstanding contributions to teaching, research, innovation, mentoring, and academic leadership.

The award comprises a Silver Medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and will be presented by the President of India.

In a post on X, IITH congratulated Prof Kirti Chandra Sahu over the feat. A distinguished teacher, researcher, and academic leader, Prof Sahu's pioneering research on the shape and size distributions of raindrops at different altitudes contributes to more accurate rainfall prediction.