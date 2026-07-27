ETV Bharat / state

IIT Guwahati Student Found Dead, Police Suspect Suicide

Guwahati/Rangia: A student of IIT-Guwahati died after allegedly falling from a building on the campus, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday, and the deceased was a third-year BTech student who hailed from Odisha, they said. Police said an investigation is underway and did not rule out the possibility of suicide.

In a statement, IIT-Guwahati said it is cooperating fully with the police. "...we are awaiting their findings before we share any further information on this matter. His parents are on their way to the campus, and the Institute is in close contact with the family, providing all necessary support during this difficult time," it said.

The institute appealed to people to refrain from speculation until the facts are established. IIT-Guwahati said it provides counselling support to students through the SAATHI Counselling Club and the Centre for Holistic Wellbeing.