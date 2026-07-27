IIT Guwahati Student Found Dead, Police Suspect Suicide
The deceased was a third-year BTech student hailing from Odisha. The institute, IIT-Guwahati, urges students to utilise counselling support.
By PTI
Published : July 27, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Guwahati/Rangia: A student of IIT-Guwahati died after allegedly falling from a building on the campus, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday, and the deceased was a third-year BTech student who hailed from Odisha, they said. Police said an investigation is underway and did not rule out the possibility of suicide.
In a statement, IIT-Guwahati said it is cooperating fully with the police. "...we are awaiting their findings before we share any further information on this matter. His parents are on their way to the campus, and the Institute is in close contact with the family, providing all necessary support during this difficult time," it said.
The institute appealed to people to refrain from speculation until the facts are established. IIT-Guwahati said it provides counselling support to students through the SAATHI Counselling Club and the Centre for Holistic Wellbeing.
"We urge all students who may be struggling, or who know a friend who is struggling, to reach out to these support systems. We assure that no one on this campus has to face difficult times alone," the statement said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Also Read
NEET Aspirant Kahaan Patel's Father Says His Late Son 'Got Justice' After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation