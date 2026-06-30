IIT Graduate Working At Noida MNC Arrested For 'Printing Fake Currency' In Faridabad Hotel; Probe Underway
Thanks to Vigilance team's efforts and prompt action of Surajkund police, a case involving printing of counterfeit currency has been uncovered in Haryana's Faridabad.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:55 AM IST
Faridabad: Police here have arrested a Noida-based IT professional after busting a counterfeit currency racket following recovery of a printing setup inside a hotel room in the city's Surajkund area.
Accused Vinayak Jha, a graduate from IIT Bengaluru, works at a multinational company in Noida, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Police and Vigilance department launched raid at a hotel on Monday, when they recovered materials used for printing fake notes, counterfeit currency and other equipment.
According to sources, police received information that suspicious items, potentially used for manufacturing counterfeit currency, were kept in a hotel room. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, but found none inside the room. Subsequently, the team searched the room and found a laptop, a printer, special paper used for printing currency, one counterfeit Rs 500 note, and ten counterfeit Rs 100 notes. Other materials related to the printing of fake notes were also seized.
All the items were seized and secured for further investigation, said an official.
An examination of the hotel's register and booking records revealed that the room was booked by Vinayak Jha, a resident of Sector-17 in Faridabad. Police then took the accused into custody and began questioning him. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is an IIT Bengaluru graduate and works in the IT sector at a multinational company based in Noida," said the official.
While a case has been registered againt Jha under relevant sections of law, an investigation is underway to ascertain how long this counterfeiting operation has been running, who else is involved, and the source of the materials. Officials are also looking into how the accused, despite being highly educated, got involved in such a crime.
Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh stated, "The recovered laptop, printer, and other electronic devices would undergo technical examination to determine whether counterfeit notes were produced previously. Teams are also working to uncover the entire network and identify other individuals involved. The accused will be produced in court and taken into police custody to ascertain all facts related to the case."
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