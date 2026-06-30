ETV Bharat / state

IIT Graduate Working At Noida MNC Arrested For 'Printing Fake Currency' In Faridabad Hotel; Probe Underway

Faridabad: Police here have arrested a Noida-based IT professional after busting a counterfeit currency racket following recovery of a printing setup inside a hotel room in the city's Surajkund area.

Accused Vinayak Jha, a graduate from IIT Bengaluru, works at a multinational company in Noida, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Police and Vigilance department launched raid at a hotel on Monday, when they recovered materials used for printing fake notes, counterfeit currency and other equipment.

According to sources, police received information that suspicious items, potentially used for manufacturing counterfeit currency, were kept in a hotel room. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, but found none inside the room. Subsequently, the team searched the room and found a laptop, a printer, special paper used for printing currency, one counterfeit Rs 500 note, and ten counterfeit Rs 100 notes. Other materials related to the printing of fake notes were also seized.