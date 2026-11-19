ETV Bharat / state

IIT Dhanbad Gets Rs 1.38 Crore Gates Grant To Study Drug-Resistant Superbug Using AI

Dhanbad: Some bacteria can pump an antibiotic out as soon as it enters the cell. If too little of the drug stays inside, it may fail to do its job. A team at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad wants to find out whether blocking these bacterial pumps could help antibiotics work against Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause pneumonia, urinary tract infections and bloodstream infections.

The project, led by Professor Niladri Patra of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, has received a grant of about Rs 1.38 crore from the Gates Foundation. The team plans to screen around 10 lakh molecules using computational tools, including artificial intelligence, and take the most promising candidates into the laboratory.

Why this bacterium is a concern

Antibiotics made it possible to treat bacterial infections that once cost patients their lives, Patra explained while speaking to ETV Bharat. Over time, some strains of bacteria, including common ones such as E. coli, have developed resistance to widely used antibiotics. This is one form of antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, said Patra.

Professor Niladri Patra of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology (ETV Bharat)

He also informed that some strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae are already resistant to several important antibiotics. The bacterium can also infect wounds, and drug-resistant infections are a particular concern in hospitals, where newborns, older people, cancer patients and those who are critically ill may already be vulnerable.

"Another concern in Indian hospitals is the presence of bacteria that produce an enzyme called New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase, or NDM. The enzyme can inactivate certain antibiotics, making infections harder to treat. When the usual drugs fail, patients may need other antibiotics, some of which are given by injection. A longer hospital stay can add to the cost of treatment for families," he further noted.

Efflux Pumps used to expel drugs from the cell (ETV Bharat)

What IIT Dhanbad wants to test

Bacteria can resist antibiotics in several ways. Some alter the part of a protein an antibiotic would normally act on. Others use what scientists call efflux pumps to expel drugs from the cell. Patra’s team is focusing on these pumps. The question is whether a molecule can interfere with the pump and allow enough of the antibiotic to remain inside the bacterium to work.