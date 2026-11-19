IIT Dhanbad Gets Rs 1.38 Crore Gates Grant To Study Drug-Resistant Superbug Using AI
Backed by a Rs 1.38 crore Gates Foundation grant, IIT Dhanbad will use AI to screen potential compounds against drug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Dhanbad: Some bacteria can pump an antibiotic out as soon as it enters the cell. If too little of the drug stays inside, it may fail to do its job. A team at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad wants to find out whether blocking these bacterial pumps could help antibiotics work against Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause pneumonia, urinary tract infections and bloodstream infections.
The project, led by Professor Niladri Patra of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, has received a grant of about Rs 1.38 crore from the Gates Foundation. The team plans to screen around 10 lakh molecules using computational tools, including artificial intelligence, and take the most promising candidates into the laboratory.
Why this bacterium is a concern
Antibiotics made it possible to treat bacterial infections that once cost patients their lives, Patra explained while speaking to ETV Bharat. Over time, some strains of bacteria, including common ones such as E. coli, have developed resistance to widely used antibiotics. This is one form of antimicrobial resistance, or AMR, said Patra.
He also informed that some strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae are already resistant to several important antibiotics. The bacterium can also infect wounds, and drug-resistant infections are a particular concern in hospitals, where newborns, older people, cancer patients and those who are critically ill may already be vulnerable.
"Another concern in Indian hospitals is the presence of bacteria that produce an enzyme called New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase, or NDM. The enzyme can inactivate certain antibiotics, making infections harder to treat. When the usual drugs fail, patients may need other antibiotics, some of which are given by injection. A longer hospital stay can add to the cost of treatment for families," he further noted.
What IIT Dhanbad wants to test
Bacteria can resist antibiotics in several ways. Some alter the part of a protein an antibiotic would normally act on. Others use what scientists call efflux pumps to expel drugs from the cell. Patra’s team is focusing on these pumps. The question is whether a molecule can interfere with the pump and allow enough of the antibiotic to remain inside the bacterium to work.
"The researchers will use molecular dynamics simulations, AI and machine learning to look for candidates among roughly 10 lakh molecules. Those that show promise in the computer-based screening will be tested in the laboratory, with support from a Bengaluru-based company," Professor Patra explained.
The grant will fund the recruitment of PhD and postdoctoral researchers, as well as computing resources and chemicals needed for the work.
How far is it from a treatment?
The first milestone is to identify molecules worth testing and see whether they behave in the laboratory as the computer models predict. Any candidate that advances towards use in patients would need further studies to assess its effectiveness and safety, including animal studies and clinical trials. That process can take years.
While the Dhanbad team investigates one way to counter resistance, how antibiotics are used remains part of the wider problem. Taking them without medical advice or using them for viral illnesses can contribute to unnecessary antibiotic use. India’s National Action Plan on AMR brings several ministries and departments into the response. Putting it into practice includes curbing over-the-counter sales of prescription antibiotics, improving infection control in hospitals and raising public awareness, he added.
For Patra’s team, the immediate test is whether the search through 10 lakh molecules turns up a candidate that can slow the pump and help an antibiotic do its job.
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